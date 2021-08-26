San Bartolomé de Tirajana’s animal identification controls

During this month the Policia Local GOA (Operational Support Group) in collaboration with the Department of Health and Public Health proceeded to carry out a range of chip controls on dogs, these random controls have been carried out around different locations in the municipality, performed both on pets and in areas where hunting dogs are kept.

So far, the controls have been carried out on 175 dogs, of which only 5 dogs were found not to have an identifying chip or tattoo, which represents less than 3%. Offenders have been requested to proceed with the immediate identification of the animals and their subsequent monitoring by the authority so that this identification becomes effective.

The Councillor for Health Ms. Clara Inés Martel Pérez encourages citizens to chip their pets for greater safety and animal control and the mayor Conchi Narváez has declared that this tool allows them to be more agile when it comes to controlling the dogs of the municipality.