More than 65% of target population now vaccinated in Canary Islands

In total, Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) nurses and teams have administered 2,688,657 doses of vaccines up to Monday, August 9, which represents 94.78% of what has been received: 2,836,860 doses.

At present, groups 1 to 7 (residents, and health and social care personnel in residences; healthcare personnel; large dependents and primary caregivers; vulnerable people; groups with essential functions such as teachers and police and people with very high risk conditions) are already between 99.5% and 100% vaccinated.

In the rest of the age groups, the situation is as follows:

-Group 8. People between 60 and 65 years old: 81.58% with at least one dose and 56.79% with a complete regimen.

-Group 9. People between 50 and 59 years old: 93.58% with at least one dose and 94.12% with a complete regimen.

-Group 10. People between 40 and 49 years old: 57.86% with at least one dose and 71.66% with a complete regimen (including those immunized with Jansen, which is a single-dose vaccine).

-Group 11. People between 30 and 39 years old: 59.18% with at least one dose and 43.65% with a complete regimen.

-Group 12. People between 20 and 29 years old: 53.11% with one dose and 17.25% with a complete regimen.

-Group 13. People between 12 and 19 years old: 54.34% or with one dose and 6% with complete regimen.

Importance of vaccination

At this time, the vaccination agenda continues and the Ministry of Health insist there is a need for citizens not to miss their appointments to get vaccinated or go to one of the multiple vaccination points where an appointment is not needed, on all the islands. They point out that more than 70% of those hospitalised with COVID at this time were not immunised and that 77% of admissions to the ICU in Canarian hospitals occur in people who have not yet had the vaccine.