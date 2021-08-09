Las Palmas de Gran Canaria update measures for Alert Level 4

The city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria updated the measures against Covid-19, based on guidance from the Government of the Canary Islands, following the decision last Thursday to establish Alert Level 4 on the island of Gran Canaria.

Specifically, the town hall have sealed off playgrounds, as well as outdoor fitness equipment and areas. Likewise, the table games area located in the Santa Catalina park and the civic centres and social venues will be kept closed in order to protect the main users of these spaces.

The town hall will continue to serve citizens in person by appointment and will prioritise telematic or telephone assistance in those procedures where it is possible.

The city bus services, Guaguas Municipales, had reduced their capacity to 33% from Monday, reinforcing services on the busiest lines to guarantee. Likewise, the regional guidance states that at alert level 4, only two people travel in a taxi, in addition to the driver.

Temporary suspension of Rastros, the second-hand markets

Second hand markets and farmers’ markets, have been temporarily suspended from Monday, August 9. So the Sunday second-hand Market will not be held next week, as well as the ‘Golosinas de Verano 2021’ (‘Summer Treats 2021’) in San Telmo, Artisan market at Plaza Saulo Torón, Artisan and culture markets and the craft market in Vegueta. The San Lorenzo Agricultural Market remains open since it is a food market considered an essential service.

On the beaches of the capital, and the natural pools of La Laja, capacity is being kept at 50% and a maximum group of people is four, as in level 3. Furthermore, the only sports allowed are individual while maintaining a distance of two meters from other people, with the exception of campuses and schools where groups of 4 are allowed, including a monitor.

Local Police in coordination with the services of the Ciudad de Mar and Red Cross, will pay special attention to the level of occupation of the various beach areas that citizens will be able to consult online with a ‘traffic light’ system showing their capacity on the municipal websites www.laspalmasgc.es and www.lpamar.com.

In addition, the limitation of sports practice is still in force on the Paseo de Las Canteras, which is only allowed along the strip between 22:00 and 08:00.