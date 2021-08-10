July registers an increase in calls to 1-1-2 for gender violence

Of the types of violence reported, about half of the calls (49%) referred to non-physical violence, 43% were physical violence. The rest were classed as coordinated or undefined violence. The number of calls increased on all the islands except Lanzarote, with respect to the month of June, and the largest number of calls came from the capital islands, 599 on Gran Canaria and 598 on Tenerife.

The specialist telephone service, financed by the Canary Islands’ Institute of Equality (ICI), is provided from the operating rooms of the Emergency and Security Coordination Center, CECOES 1-1-2, throughout the territory of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.