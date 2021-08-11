Heatwave expected this weekend

The heat wave that is expected to start this Wednesday throughout the Peninsula will touch the Canary Islands this weekend, and with haze included. The State Meteorological Agency details in its special notice that “it is likely that as of Friday the warm mass from Africa will also begin to affect the Canary Islands, leading to a significant rise in temperatures and the beginning of a heat episode over the islands. ». The Aemet adds that, “given the uncertainty that still accompanies the evolution of this episode” it will be renewing this special notice, updating the evolution of the heat wave as well as the influence in the Canary Islands for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Archipelago expects more of the same this Wednesday: cloudy intervals with probable occasional rains in the northern midlands, especially in the western islands in the early and late hours of the day, and very hot in the south and southeast. Yesterday, in fact, 25ºC were exceeded in La Aldea de San Nicolás, Agüimes, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Telde, Tejeda, Mogán and the capital. As the days go by, the rest of the municipalities will be added.

And it is that the temperatures will have few changes or in slight ascent, before the slumber anticipated for the next weekend. Wind from the north and northeast, slightly more intense on the southeast and northwest coast of the mountainous islands and with a predominance of the breeze regime on the south and southwest coasts of these islands, continue in the meteorological report.

At sea, meanwhile, there will be a north or northeast component of force 3 or 4, 4 or 5 in the west and southeast, and 2 or 3 on the north coasts. Swell or swell, decreasing to curly or swell on north coasts. Swell from north to northwest 1 to 2 meters. On southwestern and southern coasts, variable 1 to 3 with breezes and curly or marejadilla.

But from today in the Peninsula the heat wave begins. The continued irruption over the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands of a very warm air mass from North Africa, together with the strong insolation typical of these dates, is giving rise to a progressive thermal rise.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will reach values well above normal values for this time of year in much of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, only the Cantabrian area and a good part of Galicia will not be affected by this situation.

On Wednesday 35ºC will begin to be exceeded in large areas of the south and center of the peninsula and more locally in the Ebro valley and in the Balearic Islands. Temperatures around 40ºC will probably be reached from time to time in the Guadalquivir valley.