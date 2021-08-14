Great news for Canary Islands as fifth wave continues to decline, but still early days

The fifth wave could well be waning, following nearly two months of rising numbers in the Canary Islands.

We are certainly not out of the woods yet though. The seven-day target to beat is 50 cases per 100,000 population, the number focused on by Health Departments and used by European Union countries as an acceptable rate for being able to class tourist destinations as low-risk. That number is still a long way off, almost two months have passed since the archipelago as whole was last there, when on June 21 the fifth wave is recognised as having begun. Tenerife had broken that barrier two weeks earlier, and it took Gran Canaria two weeks more to break through, on July 5, when The Canary Islands 7-day AI was touching on 100 cases per 100k.

The longer range measure, 14-day AI in the Canary Islands, is down to less than 400 cases per 100,000 population (388.15), a figure not seen for nearly a month, since July 21, having now dropped by more than 100 cases per 100k population over the last 12 days, from a peak of 509.8/100k at the beginning of August.

This Friday’s Health Ministry report placed Tenerife’s 7-day AI at 185.01 cases per 100,000, the lowest seen since the beginning of July, and already far below the 324.8 cases per 100,000 detected on July 28th. The worst 7-day AI seen on that island since the start of the pandemic. 43% lower in just two weeks. There is light, once again, at the end of the tunnel for Tenerife, who have accumulated 42,200 detected infections since records began, the highest number on any of the islands, representing nearly half of all 87,571 cases reported since January 2020.

The contagion curve on Tenerife, which initially drove the 5th wave, has also appeared to be dropping faster than on Gran Canaria, over recent days, where the highest number of daily infections in the archipelago was recorded this Wednesday with 301 new infections, 68 more than on Tenerife.

This Friday, the 7-day AI on Gran Canaria was just over 174 cases per 100k, the lowest it has been for a month, since July 17 and just a nudge under the 175.5/100k reported on Tenerife. The same story is repeated in Gran Canaria’s 14-day AI, at 422.4/100k.

Lanzarote, including La Graciosa, (69.3/100k) and Fuerteventura (125.3/100k) are dropping again too, but remain above the target of 50/100k. Both eastern islands have been relatively stable for a month now without too many fluctuations or increases, though now appear to be finally heading to where they need to be.

The three small western islands of La Palma (30/100k), El Hierro (35.9/100k) and La Gomera (23.1/100k) are all now well below the threshold, after a month of uncertainty.

With this data in hand, it is hoped the Canary Islands have again controlled their contagion curve, although there is still much to do.

The situation appears to be improving, all without curfews or lockdowns, thanks to three main factors: the increased restrictions and alert level warnings promoted by the Canary Islands’ Ministry of Health, more than 80% of the population having received at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 70% of over 16s having been fully inoculated, as well as the much valued positivity and responsible behaviour of most citizens.