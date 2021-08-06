Gran Canaria moves to Alert Level 4 regulations for the first time, here are the changes

Regional Minister for Health, Blas Trujillo, explained in a press conference after the meeting of the Governing Council, that, after analysing the evolution of epidemiological data, that they have determined the only change in the Alert Levels this week will be to move Gran Canaria from Alert Level 3 to 4. This is the first time that Gran Canaria has been raised to the maximum Alert Level, 4, since the system was introduced at the beginning of this year.

Trujillo explained that, between July 28 and August 3, there has been a certain stabilisation in the number of cases reported in relation to the previous week in the entire Canary Islands, which has allowed the 7-day Accumulated Incidence (AI) to remain fairly steady, except on Gran Canaria and on Fuerteventura, where they have seen an increase.

The Health Minister also reported that the agreement of the Governing Council is based on the report issued by the General Directorate of Public Health, part of the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) on August 4, Wednesday.

The report states that the situation of SARS-CoV-2 transmission on Gran Canaria has been increasing very rapidly so that currently the risk of transmission is very high. Between July 28 and August 3, a total of 2,155 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with an daily average of 308 new cases. The 7-day Accumulated Incidence (AI) rate has increased 12 points compared to the previous week and now stands at more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although this indicator now appears to be stabilising.

This same indicator, on Gran Canaria, for people aged 65 and over is currently at very high risk, as is the 14-day AI. ICU occupancy is at high risk, going from an average occupancy of 19 beds for the week of July 21 to 27 to the current 32, along with a 32% increase in hospitalisation beds on the wards. Therefore, together with a decrease in traceability and an increase in positivity, this island is being raised to alert level 4.