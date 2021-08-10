Gran Canaria Cabildo approves allocation of €1.4 million to new INFECAR pavilion project

An increase in demand for services and spaces in the field of trade fairs, congresses, work meetings and exhibitions has made the expansion of the Canary Islands Fairgrounds essential, with the construction of a new pavilion and a building for complementary uses planned for the main exhibition centre in the capital. An initiative to which the Plenary of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, in its last session, approved an allocation of €1.4 million.

The Island Government considers it essential to undertake these works as soon as possible, in order to maintain the current growth of the activity and increase competitiveness at INFECAR, the Plenary Session gave the green light to a credit modification for €1.4 million, financed by the treasury, money which will be used for the tender of the project and optional management.