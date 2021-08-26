Gran Canaria ALERT LEVEL 3 basic safety measures
The Canary Islands’ Tourism site, Hello Canary Islands, has a full list of all the basic safety measures and restrictions in place throughout the archipelago, along with loads of really useful and the most current information.
- Restriction on entering and leaving the island. No.
- Restricted mobility at night. No
- Meetings of people from different households. Maximum of 4 people.
- Hospitality and restaurants – outdoor terraces. Closing time 12 midnight, maximum of 6 people per table.
- Hospitality and restaurants – indoors. Closing time 12 midnight, with a maximum of 4 people per table.
- Gym. 33% of maximum capacity. A prior appointment may be required.
- Collective public transport (more than 9 seats). 33% of maximum capacity.
- Cultural events (cinemas, concert halls). 55% of maximum capacity.
- Nightlife establishments. Closed.
- Spas, jacuzzis and saunas. 33% of maximum capacity. A prior appointment may be required.
- Outdoor swimming pools. 33% of maximum capacity.
- Shops and businesses. 25% of maximum capacity.
- Beaches. 50% of maximum capacity. A prior appointment may be required.