Posted by | Thu, August 26, 2021 | | 0 |

Gran Canaria ALERT LEVEL 3 basic safety measures

Gran Canaria has moved to Level 3 Alert for Risk, and our infection rates are steadily falling once again, allowing us all to breathe a little easier after two months of uncertainty.

Here are the latest Level 3 Safety Measures:

  • Restriction on entering and leaving the island. No.
  • Restricted mobility at night. No
  • Meetings of people from different households. Maximum of 4 people.
  • Hospitality and restaurants – outdoor terraces. Closing time 12 midnight, maximum of 6 people per table.
  • Hospitality and restaurants – indoors. Closing time 12 midnight, with a maximum of 4 people per table.
  • Gym. 33% of maximum capacity. A prior appointment may be required.
  • Collective public transport (more than 9 seats). 33% of maximum capacity.
  • Cultural events (cinemas, concert halls). 55% of maximum capacity.
  • Nightlife establishments. Closed.
  • Spas, jacuzzis and saunas. 33% of maximum capacity. A prior appointment may be required.
  • Outdoor swimming pools. 33% of maximum capacity.
  • Shops and businesses. 25% of maximum capacity.
  • Beaches. 50% of maximum capacity. A prior appointment may be required.

