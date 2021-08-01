Select Page

A new playground, fenced dog area and fitness equipment for the upper west-hill area of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

A new playground, fenced dog area and fitness equipment for the upper west-hill area of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

The southwest tourist resort town of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the municipality of Mogán, are to have a new playground, sports area, and a small fenced area for dogs, on top of the west hill, financed by the Gran Canaria Tourist Board, as part of the Strategy for the Improvement of Public Tourism Space on the island, budgeted for in the 2020 financial year.


The works have been awarded to the company EULEN SA and will be carried out on a 539.2 m2 plot near the Europa Shopping Centre and parking area. Currently, there are palm trees, which will be relocated, some within the enclosure, along with other plants, to provide shade and the rest in other green spaces around the municipality.

The project aims to offer families in the upper area of ​​Puerto Rico a space in which to enjoy a playground for children, as despite the growing number of residents that have settled in the area, no public spaces of this kind have been provided.

The future playground will have a section for children between 3 and 14 years old and another for babies. Separated from this enclosure by a paved pedestrian walkway, they will locate a small area for dogs, where you can spend fun time with your pets exercising with the agility-type furniture. There will also be an area with outdoor fitness equipment.

Access to the recreation and leisure area will be adapted for people with reduced mobility. There will also be an accessible parking space and a pedestrian crossing.

The works should begin in the next few weeks and are expected to take approximately three months.


