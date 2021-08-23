72.01% of the target population in The Canary islands, over 12 years old, have now been vaccinated

In the Archipelago, 81.66% of the target population (that is everyone over 12 years old, some 1,960,774 people) are already one of the 1,601,072 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This means that 85.57% of those over 16 years of age (who were the original target population when the campaign began) have had at least one dose.

In addition, until yesterday 1,412,004 people who have already received the complete vaccination schedule, were immunised, which represents 72.01% of the total target population of the Canary Islands. If the initial target population (those over 16 years of age) in the Canary Islands were taken as a reference, 75.47% of them are already immunised.

At present, between 99.5% and 100% of groups from 1 to 7 (residents and healthcare and social health personnel of residences; health personnel; large dependent institutions and primary caregivers; vulnerable people; groups with essential functions such as teachers and policemen and people with very high-risk conditions) have already been vaccinated, with two doses

In the rest of the age groups, the current situation is as follows:

–Group 8. People between 60 and 65 years old: 82.22% with at least one dose and 59.84 percent with a complete regimen.

–Group 9. People between 50 and 59 years old: 94.85% with at least one dose and 95.03 with a complete regimen.

–Group 10. People between 40 and 49 years old: 58.77% with at least one dose and 74.34% with a complete regimen (including those immunized with Janssen, which is a single-dose vaccine).

–Group 11. People between 30 and 39 years old: 62.05% with at least one dose and 51.13% with a complete regimen.

–Group 12. People between 20 and 29 years old: 56.60% with one dose and 42.67% with a complete regimen.

–Group 13. People between 12 and 19 years old: 65.65% with a dose and 23.67% with a complete regimen.

Importance of vaccination

At this time, the vaccination calendar continues its course and the Ministry of Health insists on the need for citizens not to miss their appointments to get vaccinated or to go to the multiple vaccination points without an appointment that there are on all the islands. It should be noted that of the 253 people admitted to conventional beds in the last two weeks, 64% percent were not immunised; a figure that for those admitted to the ICU rises to 81%.