Warm 30ºC Saharan Calima Winds Across Canary Islands Until At Least Wednesday

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) this Monday, July 5, announced the arrival of a new “Saharan dust intrusion”, which will primarily affect the western Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. The Cape Verde archipelago is also forecast to see some dust and haze.


AEMET has emphasised that this atmospheric dust “is harmful to health and its effects are aggravated in combination with heat and pollution.”

The estimate is that hot desert winds and dust will likely be felt over the next few days, until at least Wednesday, July 7.




The arrival of this Calima over the islands is accompanied by high temperatures, with a maximums in the shade exceeding 30ºC on various parts of the islands.


