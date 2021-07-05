Warm 30ºC Saharan Calima Winds Across Canary Islands Until At Least Wednesday
Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) this Monday, July 5, announced the arrival of a new “Saharan dust intrusion”, which will primarily affect the western Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. The Cape Verde archipelago is also forecast to see some dust and haze.
The estimate is that hot desert winds and dust will likely be felt over the next few days, until at least Wednesday, July 7.
The arrival of this Calima over the islands is accompanied by high temperatures, with a maximums in the shade exceeding 30ºC on various parts of the islands.
Saharan dust over western Mediterranean in the coming days. Atlantic plume over Cabo Verde and Canary Islands. Find more products here: https://t.co/TbIaux5Dhk and: https://t.co/2qDUU6GX9T @WMO @AEMET_Esp @BSC_CNS @UNCCD @xqcgeo @ECuevasAgullo @AEMET_Canarias @AEMET_Izana pic.twitter.com/c8liwyGOGW
— Barcelona Dust (@Dust_Barcelona) July 5, 2021