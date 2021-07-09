Vaccination day without an appointment for 40-59 year olds this Sunday on Gran Canaria
This Sunday, July 11 on Gran Canaria the Canary Islands Health Ministry has organised a mass vaccination day, where no appointment is needed for anyone between the ages of 40 and 59 years old. A similar event happened last weekend on Tenerife, and will again this weekend.
Residents of both islands born between 1962 and 1981, who have not received any of the COVID19 vaccines, may go to the vaccination points at:
INFECAR,
Expomeloneras,
Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín and Terrero de Lucha Pedro Hidalgo on Gran Canaria
as well as the Santiago Martín Pavilion in Tenerife
from 09:00 to 21:00 to get vaccinated with a one-shot Janssen jab.
The Health Ministry have allocated a total of 16,800 doses of vaccine for the day, which will be distributed at the vaccination points as follows: 8,400 for the Santiago Martín Pavilion, 2,700 for Infecar, 2,100 for the Dr. Negrín, 2,100 for the Terrero de Lucha de Pedro Hidalgo and 1,500 for Expomeloneras.
The initiative seeks to increase the rate of inoculation for people born between 1962 and 1981 and to be able to continue advancing with the rest of the age groups established in the published Vaccination Strategy schedule.
The Ministry report that, in addition to this weekend, these vaccination points will continue to administer vaccines to the population that have been called for that same day by appointment, according to the schedules provided for these vaccination points.