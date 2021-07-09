Vaccination day without an appointment for 40-59 year olds this Sunday on Gran Canaria

This Sunday, July 11 on Gran Canaria the Canary Islands Health Ministry has organised a mass vaccination day, where no appointment is needed for anyone between the ages of 40 and 59 years old. A similar event happened last weekend on Tenerife, and will again this weekend.

Residents of both islands born between 1962 and 1981, who have not received any of the COVID19 vaccines, may go to the vaccination points at:

INFECAR,

Expomeloneras,

Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín and Terrero de Lucha Pedro Hidalgo on Gran Canaria

as well as the Santiago Martín Pavilion in Tenerife

from 09:00 to 21:00 to get vaccinated with a one-shot Janssen jab.