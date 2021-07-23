This weekend, vaccinations without appointment on Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma and Fuerteventura

On Gran Canaria and Tenerife, vaccination will be aimed at anyone over 18 years of age, while the islands of Fuerteventura and La Palma will focus on vaccinating all residents over 16 years of age.

Each of the authorised sites will have a specific schedule distribute between them 21,712 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, that will be administered on Saturday and Sunday to the first people who come, in the designated time slot, to these vaccination points for as long as the reserved stocks last.

This system of vaccination without an appointment will be combined with the administration of the doses already scheduled by appointment, established for the various age groups that are in the process of getting vaccinated on each of the islands.

Vaccination points without appointment on Gran Canaria This Saturday and Sunday you can be vaccinated without appointment from 09:00 to 16:30 at Expomeloneras where there will be an extra 2,500 doses available each day. On Saturday, at the Dr. Negrín University Hospital of Gran Canaria, open vaccinations will take place between 09:00 and 16:30 again with 2,500 extra doses made available. And at El Terrero de Lucha de Pedro Hidalgo open vaccinations without an appointment will be offered on Sunday from 09:00 to 16:30, again up to a maximum of 2,500 people.

Vaccination points without appointment in Tenerife

On Tenerife, anyone over 18 can be vaccinated without prior appointment on Saturday and Sunday from 09:00 to 19:00 both at the Santiago Martín Pavilion, with extra vaccine quotas of 4,000 each day, and at the Hospital del Sur, which will have 1,000 extra vaccinations available.

In addition, on Saturday and Sunday between 17:00 and 19:00, vaccines will be administered without appointment at the Fairgrounds (200 doses each day), at the Annex to the Guajara Class of the ULL (150 doses each day), at the University Hospital de Canarias (150 doses each day), at Magma (100 doses each day), in the Candelaria Technological Center (Ctcan) (100 doses each day) and in the Casa del Emprendedor de Los Realejos (100 doses each day).

Vaccination on Fuerteventura

Residents on Fuerteventura, over 16 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated, may go without an appointment this Saturday from 09:00 to 13:30 to the Puerto del Rosario Conference Centre, accessing the building through the side entrance, in front of the Municipal Swimming Pool. At this point, 700 doses of the vaccine will be available.

Vaccination on La Palma

Residents of any municipality on La Palma, over 16 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated, may receive a first dose of the vaccine without having to make an appointment by going to the El Paso Municipal Pavilion between 09:00 and 17:00 where 1,000 doses will be available.

At these vaccination points, a health card and DNI/NIE must be presented, and the corresponding vaccine will be administered according to age group, in accordance with the provisions of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19.

Streamline the vaccination process

With these vaccination drives, both without an appointment and by appointment, the SCS are trying to speed up inoculations among the younger population, and then continue to advance with the established calendar aiming reach the goal of having 70% of the target population of the islands vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

This mass appeal responds to availability of weekly vaccines and the positive response to the walk-in vaccination systems that were launched this week at certain time slots.

Incidence Increase

Likewise, it is necessary to facilitate vaccination to the population as much as possible due to the increase in the Seven-Day Accumulated Incidence (AI), which has grown by at least 40 percent in the last week and, in the case of under 40 year olds, this rate indicates very high risk.

For this reason, the Health Ministry is working intensively to promote vaccination among the younger population, who generally have more mobility and social interactions and, therefore, more risk of contracting and transmitting the virus, putting their contacts at risk also.

In this context, the Ministry of Health has thanked the Nursing teams from all the administrations on all the islands for their effort and involvement in this process, contributing with their dedication to the organisation, preparation, logistics and distribution of vaccines against COVID-19.

Appointment requests

The Ministry of Health are reminding all people over 18 years of age that they can continue to make appointments through the usual channels: on the SCS miCitaPrevia app or on the website www.canariassevacuna.com.

In addition, anyone 18 years of age or older may now request a prior appointment by calling 012 (or 928 301 012 or 922 470 012) to attend with the date and time at the vaccination point assigned to receive the vaccine.