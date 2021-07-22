“There are some difficult, complicated weeks ahead” said Canary Islands’ President Ángel Víctor Torres this week

Ángel Víctor Torres said that a “good” appeal has been filed against the judgement with which the Government of the Canary Islands abides by but does not share, and that it occurred despite the “overwhelming” support of the Prosecutor’s Office in favour of the measures recommended.

The prosecutor’s report “represents popular sentiment,” said Torres, who added that it is to be hoped that the Supreme Court will agree with the Canarian Government because the curfew is one of the few tools available for preventing crowds gathering at night, especially on weekends.

Torres has given reassurance that he is not trying to demonise young people, when he refers to nighttime crowds, but rather is speaking objectively because it is this sector of the population who are presenting the highest number of infections and they are also mostly not vaccinated, so he encourages them to get vaccinated and to collaborate with the Health Department guidance. The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday also, that on the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria, residents over 18 years of age can go to get vaccinated without an appointment, at various times and vaccination points until the available doses reserved for this are exhausted.

This Thursday afternoon the Governing Council of the Government of the Canary Islands will once again analyse the available data and adopt measures to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Regarding the possibility of islands having to increase their Alert Levels, the president has stressed that there are measures they can take, but that without a curfew, without perimeter closures and without group restrictions, they are not effective, and he has advocated moving towards proposals such as the green passport, which would give priority to vaccinated people to enter indoor establishments.

“There are some difficult, complicated weeks ahead” to reach August with group immunity and face the following months, which are “key” for tourism, since the objective is to have British, Germans and Central Europeans in autumn and winter ” .