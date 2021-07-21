The rate of newly detected COVID infections on the Canary Islands has doubled in the last fifteen days and is still rising

On the islands there are currently 8,756 active cases, of which 56 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) and 319 are being treated on the wards. The other 8,381 people are in home isolation under close supervision by the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS).

Two more deaths have been reported on Tenerife: an 85-year-old male and an 87-year-old female, the latter linked to an outbreak at the Virgen de Begoña II nursing home. Both suffered from previous pathologies and had been admitted to the hospital, according to the Ministry of Health. This brings the number of deaths linked to coronavirus, that have been confirmed in the Archipelago since the health crisis began, to 804, of which 473 were men and 331 were women.

Since the first case of coronavirus was detected in the Canary Islands, on January 30, 2020 in La Gomera, the health service has carried out 1,739,081 diagnostic tests in the Islands, of which 7,971 were carried out on Monday. Over the last week, one in ten tests has confirmed the presence of coronavirus. Two weeks ago just 6.6% tested positive and a month ago that number was just 4.2%.

Tenerife is in the most precarious epidemiological situation with the largest hospital pressure. Between Monday and Tuesday, they added 346 positives and have 5,399 active cases, of which 41 are in the ICU and 241 on the ward. Gran Canaria has 2,613 currently active infections, of which 232 were reported yesterday; 65 people are hospitalised on the ward and another twelve are being treated in ICU.

Lanzarote added 13 positives yesterday and has 163 active, of which only two are in hospital. Fuerteventura confirmed six new cases and has 383 active cases, one of them in the ICU. La Palma registered 13 new infections with 152 active, of which two are in the ICU and six in other hospital beds. El Hierro has 12 active infections, two of them admitted to the Nuestra Señora de los Reyes hospital. La Gomera yesterday reported 12 new positives, which brings their total active infections to 36, two of them hospitalised on the ward.

€99 million to stop the virus

During the first ten months of the pandemic, the Canarian Health Service (SCS) spent a total of €99,428,628.57 on staff resources and materials to fight COVID-19, subsidised by the Feder Canarias Operational Program 2014-2020. The funds were dedicated to covering the needs derived from the fight against the disease, such as the acquisition of health equipment, protection elements for health services personnel and the population in general, materials and equipment for clinical trials, hiring of personnel, facilities and support services, as well as investments in information and communication technologies (ICT).



