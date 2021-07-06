The Delta Variant Of Concern increasingly present in newly detected infections

According to the “Update of the epidemiological situation of the SARS-CoV-2 variants with the greatest impact and interest on public health in Spain“, the distribution of this variant continues to be unequal between Spanish communities and on average has been found in 10.8% of new cases although in some territories it has reached 20%.

A week ago this variant went from being detected in 2.7% of new cases to 10%.

The regional communities that have seen the increases of delta variant are Navarra, in the largest numbers, followed by the Community of Madrid, the Canary Islands, Extremadura, Cantabria and Castilla y León.

The update from the Ministry of Health includes delta variant as one of those with the greatest potential impact on public health (VOC, Variants Of Concern).

Until now, only three variants were included in this group: alpha (B.1.1.7), better known as the British variant; beta (B.1.351), which originated in South Africa and gamma (P.1), spread mainly in Brazil.

The British alpha variant remains the predominant strain in Spain

The alpha variant continues to be predominant, although its prevalence has been decreasing over recent weeks. During the first few months of 2021, all of Spain’s regional communities have registered a progressive expansion, the highest reaching levels above 70% of new infections.

However, in recent weeks, the percentage seen in new cases has been declining as the prevalence of other variants has increased.

There has been a decrease in the prevalence of the gamma variant and an increase in the beta variant has also been detected, although both remain at low levels, below 3% of newly detected infections.

There are cases of two more named variants, the iota variant or B.1.526, first detected in New York, and especially concentrated in the Balearic Islands; and the lamba variant, classified by the WHO as a variant of interest (VOI), accounting for less than 1 percent of new infections.