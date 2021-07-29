The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 30 July – 1 August 2021
It’s the last weekend of July and as August begins on a quieter than usual Gran Canaria, we continue at Alert level 3 restrictions. Many annual public spectacles and events have been cancelled for a second year, some are just more restricted and pretty much all require a pre-reserved ticket even if they are free to attend.
If you are looking for an outdoor experience, the wild golden plums of Tenteniguada are ready and waiting in abundance for hikers to help themselves in the hills.
Regular markets and music performances keep us fed with fresh produce as well as entertainment. If you are just looking for slightly cooler weather, the north is your answer this weekend with some cloud cover and temperatures of around 25ºC predicted. The South, as ever, is to be blessed with temperature predictions of over 30º in the shade, by AEMET, the Spanish state meteorology agency.
The 3rd edition of “‘Summerland ¡Vive el verano!’” by Gran Canaria Moda Cálida is on between 28-31 July at the Shopping Centre El Muelle in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
From 10:00 to 22:00. Free entry. A pop-up shopping area in the El Muelle Shopping Centre promotes swimwear fashion made on Gran Canaria.
The Fashion catwalks are not open for the public this year but can be seen through live broadcast on the websites: http://www.grancanariamodacalida.com/ | www.grancanariamodacalida.com
The catwalk is located outside, in the area known as Parque Marítimo Santa Catalina, next to La Marquesina. The fashion shows take place on Thursday, July 29, from 19:30 in the case of children’s fashion, and at 20:30 for adults. On Friday, July 30 at 20:30, it will be the turn of the Gran Canaria Moda Cálida brands and all of them can be followed on the website of Gran Canaria Moda Cálida.
Just to add to the offer at the shopping center El Muelle, the “Summer on the Road” starts with @CarHomeServices. Between 28 July -28 August enjoy an exhibition of classic motorcycles and cars that will remind you of what it was like to ride the road in style.
Enjoy in the CC El Muelle (ground floor) a great summer exhibition with vehicles and motorcycles created before and after the twentieth century.
31 July – 1 August, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Big Bang Vintage Summer Market
This weekend Big Bang Vintage Market at The Paper Club in Las Palmas featuring a vintage market, concerts, dj sessions, restaurant, and summer terrace for lovers of music and culture from the 40s, 50s and 60s. Swing, rock & roll, pin-up fashion, art, decoration, vinyl records and more …
On Saturday :
At 12:00 the market opens on the terrace
DJ session with Oscar Steelo from La Rioja (reservation not required)
At 15:00, a vocal duo The Cherry Sisters.
At 20:00, the swing combo Hot Klub.
On Sunday:
At 12:00 the market opens on the terrace
DJ session with BeBoop on vinyl records (reservation not required)
At 15:00, the premiere of the rock duo Bífidos.
Reserve table&tickets for the concerts at https://entradas.tickety.es/es/organizers/the-paper-club
Tickets are €5 or €10 per person depending on the concert and include caña, a small beer.
Saturday 31 July, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario will be once again located on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometers-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.
Saturday, 31 July, Maspalomas
Mexico Sinfónica
The Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra presents, as part of its 20th anniversary, the show MÉXICO SINFÓNICO, where an orchestra with typical instruments of Mexican folklore, such as guitarrón, vihuela and accordion, will give a grand and elegant air to the great songs and songwriters of this passion fuelled music.
Four of the best voices, well versed in this genre include: Mara Pérez, Fabiola Trujillo, Jose Santana and Manuel Estupiñán.
All this directed by Luis Montesdeoca Naranjo.
The Department of Culture of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council has organised on Saturday, July 31 at the Expomeloneras Auditorium in Maspalomas a new appointment with this beautiful project. The Concert starts at 20:30 and the doors open at 19:30.
Do not miss this concert and get your entry at this link https://entradas.expomeloneras.com/janto/
Always open, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
El Museo Canario
A visit to El Museo Canario in the capital is always a great way to explore the unique pre-hispanic history of the island. This archeological museum, dedicated to the pre-colonial history of the Canary Islands, transports you to the past and shows you first-hand the ways of life of the aboriginal population. Mummies, artefacts and so much more.
The Canario Museum is located in the historic district of Vegueta, close to the cathedral and the Plaza de Santa Ana. It is a privileged and interesting area, well worth a wander around the old town.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 14:00.
All the safety protocols are in place so that your visit is totally safe. General ticket €5 and special €3.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Mulligan’s in Playa del Ingles
The Champions are the rockinest husband and wife – guitar/vocal duo playing 50’s/60’s Rock N Roll/Rockabilly
On Sunday – Barbacoa Cocktail Bar “Sunday Funday” at 19:00
Jaz Alice Music :
On Friday at 20:30 in Papis’s Grill ( Playa del Inglés )
On Sunday at 14:00 at Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Inglés )
Kelly Marlow
Find out more about this astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience, keeping it real, keeping it Rock!.
Friday – Nirvana Bar – Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday – Rockabella – Playa del Inglés