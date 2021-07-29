The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 30 July – 1 August 2021

It’s the last weekend of July and as August begins on a quieter than usual Gran Canaria, we continue at Alert level 3 restrictions. Many annual public spectacles and events have been cancelled for a second year, some are just more restricted and pretty much all require a pre-reserved ticket even if they are free to attend.

If you are looking for an outdoor experience, the wild golden plums of Tenteniguada are ready and waiting in abundance for hikers to help themselves in the hills.

Regular markets and music performances keep us fed with fresh produce as well as entertainment. If you are just looking for slightly cooler weather, the north is your answer this weekend with some cloud cover and temperatures of around 25ºC predicted. The South, as ever, is to be blessed with temperature predictions of over 30º in the shade, by AEMET, the Spanish state meteorology agency.

*** Check the regular markets from our calendar at The Canary Guide website***