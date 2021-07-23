The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 23-25 July 2021
As Gran Canaria, and the islands, ponder new alert level restrictions, the hot weather, at least, looks set to ease with temperatures much closer to “normal” summer averages predicted for the weekend. Some of the more popular summer festivities have announced postponements, or reduced capacities, like the Virgen del Carmen celebrations cancelled in Mogán and the Fiestas Mayores de Santiago in Gáldar, which will go ahead but with heightened precautions.
This weekend also there should be a wonderful range of music on offer, at some of the live music venues that have once again started to draw socially distanced crowds, though some will be limited by local ordinance, such as those not recognised as performance spaces in Mogán. Whatever happens this weekend, absolutely the best thing we can do right now is try to enjoy what there is of summer safely on Gran Canaria, and prepare to focus towards the winter ahead. We shall see how Alert Level 3 will affect leisure events, though most Level 3 restrictions will not be strongly enforced before Monday, and will try to keep this weekend tips up to date, so do check back.
*** Festivities in Playa de Mogán are CANCELLED 23-25 July 2021 with Gran Canaria moving to Alert Level 3 ***
Plans for the weekend included:
23-25 July, Mogán
Fiestas del Carmen – Playa de Mogán
The southwest have been celebrating their main summer festivities, the Fiestas del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, in Arguineguín 9-18 July and in Playa de Mogán 16-25 July, combining virtual content with public events. This weekend, the festivities were to come to an end in Playa de Mogán
This year, as in 2020, the program will not feature the main Romeria, pilgrimage-offering or the two maritime processions.
This weekend in Playa de Mogán:
On Friday, ‘Tu Mejor Puesta del Sol’ a sport activity afternoon at La Puntilla and a night of humour at 21:30 at the sport field with Petite Lorena ( in spanish )
On Saturday, the 14th edition of the ‘la Travesía a Nado Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán‘ a 1,200-meter open water swimming competition from Taurito to Playa de Mogán and children’s circuits in the morning. In the evening there is a concert by Cristian Hernández and Tutto Dúran at the sport field at 21:30 ( full ) and DON’T FORGET FIREWORKS AT MIDNIGHT!!!
On Sunday, a Magic and clown show for children at 19:30 at the sport field.
17-25 July, Maspalomas
International Trumpet Festival Maspalomas
The Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival has become a benchmark in Europe, the result of hard work between the organisation, teachers and students has made this event an unusual week-long festival where participants live and play alongside each other, creating a formidable atmosphere for the enjoyment the trumpet and learning of music . This year the Festival will continue with their concert cycle in which there are concerts for the public to attend and enjoy.
Free concerts, a Jazz night, street parades as well as the only ticketed event, the Gala concert (€15 ticket).
You can use the QR code on the poster to get your entry (entradas) to the free concerts or visit their website .
On Friday night, the Gala concert at ExpoMeloneras from 20:00. (tickets €15)
On Saturday, the closing concert by Gran Canaria Big Band at ExpoMeloneras ( free entry with a ticket )
23 – 26 July, Gáldar
Fiestas Mayores de Santiago de los Caballoers
The municipality of Gáldar is still in full festive mode until the start of next week with their 539th Fiestas Mayores de Santiago de los Caballeros ( Saint James of the Knights).
Monday, 26 July is also a local bank holiday in Gáldar.
You can check if there is still availability to get free tickets to events at entradas.galdar.es and see the full program ( in Spanish ) HERE!
24-25 July, Teror
“Xacobeo 2021”
The municipality of Teror participate this weekend in the “Xacobeo 2021” project with the realisation of a “World Carpet” in Plaza del Pino, carried out by the collective of “carpet makers” of the municipality and the collaboration of the Teror City Council.
Teror will be the only municipality on Gran Canaria, and one of the few in the Canary Islands, to have joined this initiative, with more than two hundred alfombristas in sixty cities spread over the five continents in thirty countries.
As a reference point for pilgrimage and paths that converge at the sanctuary of Nstra Sra. Del Pino, the Villa de Teror has joined the ‘Xacobeo 2021’ initiative with an element deeply rooted in the municipality, represented by the sand, salt and flower carpets of the Corpus Christi festivities and, especially, of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
On July 24 and 25, the “Xacobeo 2021 World Carpet” will be displayed in Plaza del Pino de Teror, with a common design in all participating locations, using natural materials (flowers, heather, incense, etc.), where the name “Teror” will appear and the kilometres that separate it from Santiago de Compostela (2,214.5 km).
Live Music
Gran Canaria Suena 9-31 July, INFECAR, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria Suena is a new cultural event that offers a diverse musical program, from July 9 to 31 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. An open-air auditorium created for the occasion, located in INFECAR, and equipped with security measures against Covid-19. Great production provided, comfort, capacity limited seating where the public can enjoy a large number of concerts of different musical styles. You can get your Tickets HERE!
23 July – Blas Cantó
24 July – La Habitación Roja + Sidonie
25 July – QUEEN for KIDS (matinal)
25 July – El Consorcio (Official)
RENATO D’AIELLO & NESTOR GARCIA Live @ IMAGINARIO
On Friday, 23 July at Imaginario Drinks&Music club in Las Palmas with Renato D’Aiello tenor sax/vocal and Nestor Garcia guitar. Special guest: London born singer Johnny Amobi.
Music starts at 21.30, door open at 19:00. Entry : €5
Jason Byrne
TIFFANYS BAR, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Sunday the 25th July from 4pm till 6
THE 19TH HOLE MELONERAS
On Friday : Hits 4 Life
On Saturday : Chris Mooney
On Sunday : Gary Lithgow
Live music from 21:45
On Friday at 20:30 in Papis’s Grill ( Playa del Inglés )
On Sunday at 14:00 at Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Inglés )
The Pub
Shopping centre Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
On Saturday – Shona at 20:00
On Sunday – Leo Barradine at 20:00 Less a singer and more a high-energy rampage through the psyche and musical power of suggestion… but don’t miss this show,
Party time withDJ Leo inc fun and games