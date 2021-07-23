The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 23-25 July 2021

As Gran Canaria, and the islands, ponder new alert level restrictions, the hot weather, at least, looks set to ease with temperatures much closer to “normal” summer averages predicted for the weekend. Some of the more popular summer festivities have announced postponements, or reduced capacities, like the Virgen del Carmen celebrations cancelled in Mogán and the Fiestas Mayores de Santiago in Gáldar, which will go ahead but with heightened precautions.

This weekend also there should be a wonderful range of music on offer, at some of the live music venues that have once again started to draw socially distanced crowds, though some will be limited by local ordinance, such as those not recognised as performance spaces in Mogán. Whatever happens this weekend, absolutely the best thing we can do right now is try to enjoy what there is of summer safely on Gran Canaria, and prepare to focus towards the winter ahead. We shall see how Alert Level 3 will affect leisure events, though most Level 3 restrictions will not be strongly enforced before Monday, and will try to keep this weekend tips up to date, so do check back.