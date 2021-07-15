The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 16-18 July 2021
A gorgeous hot July Weekend ahead on Gran Canaria with some hot weather warnings and the island remaining at Alert Level 2.
The main day for the Virgen del Carmen festivities, the protector and patron of sailors and fishermen, is celebrated on Friday, particularly in the municipality of Mogán where it is also a local bank holiday and many local shops will close for the festive day as well as government offices. This patronal celebration is observed in many coastal neighbourhoods like La Isleta in the capital, La Aldea and others all throughout Spain. In Maspalomas, this weekend is the start of the trumpet festival with some amazing events and concerts to enjoy (mostly free). Great music is also on offer at various venues and bars slowly, and cautiously, re-opening and this weekend is a great opportunity to explore the main Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario where the main market is taking place in the centre of to town. When all else fails, there is an adventure to be had if you luck for it…. Love Gran Canaria!
9-25 July, Mogán
Fiestas del Carmen – Arguineguin and Puerto de Mogán
The southwest have been celebrating their main summer festivities, the Fiestas del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, in Arguineguín 9-18 July and in Playa de Mogán 16-25 July, combining virtual content with public events.
All public events have limited capacity and the virtual events can be followed on the official social networks profiles of the Town Council. This year, as in 2020, the program will not feature the main Romeria, pilgrimage-offering or the two maritime processions.
Anyone interested in attending an evening or children’s public events must obtain tickets on the web platform www.agendamogan.es, although 25% of them will be reserved for anyone who prefers to request them in person at the El Mocán Cultural Centre box office. Tickets are free.
“Friday, 16 July is a local bank holiday in the municipality so many local shops will be closed.”
In Arguineguín:
On Friday, Noche Joven at 21:30 a concert aimed for the young at the market place
On Saturday, a night of humour at 21:30 at the market place
On Sunday, a children theatre at 19:30 at the market place
17-25 July, Maspalomas
International Trumpet Festival Maspalomas
Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival has become a benchmark in Europe, the result of hard work between the organisation, teachers and students that has made this event an unusual week-long festival where participants live and play alongside each other, creating a formidable atmosphere for the enjoyment the trumpet and learning of music . This year the Festival will continue with their concert cycle in which there are concerts for the public to attend and enjoy.
Free concerts, a Jazz night, street parades as well as the only ticketed event, the Gala concert (€15 ticket).
You can use the QR code on the poster to get your entry (entradas) to the free concerts or visit their website .
On Friday night, the opening concert at ExpoMeloneras from 20:00.
There is a Jazz night on offer on Wednesday 21 July in The 19th Hole Meloneras at 21:00
Saturday 17 July, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The Saturday Agricultural Market of Vecindario will be once again located on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers … and much more straight from the producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
Saturday, 17 July, La Aldea
Gran Canaria Fibra Sonora
The ‘Gran Canaria Fibra Sonora’ festival comes to La Aldea this weekend. The concert will be on the sports field of La Playa, in front of El Parador, on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., coinciding with events scheduled for the celebration of the Festival Del Carmen. The musical performances, by Sunday German Flowers and Zumurrud, will be with the audience seated, complying with health protocols. Reserve your free tickets https://tureservaonline.es
Saturday 17 July, Teror
Water Festival 2021
Teror is a gorgeous place to visit at any time of year, and at the moment the municipality is celebrating one of its main public festivals with the arrival of summer, following the forced suspension last year due to the pandemic.
The Water Festival, the second most popular local festival (after the famous ‘Fiestas del Pino‘ (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria) The Festivals of The Pine), this year has a program of religious and popular events, which will be held over two days, on July 10 and 17, in spaces with controlled capacity, including the Teror Auditorium, the Plaza del Pino and the Plaza de Sintes. Tickets to attend any of the events, with limited capacity, must be requested through the entrees.es portal
Get more information HERE!
Live Music
Gran Canaria Suena 9-31 July, INFECAR, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria Suena is a new cultural event that offers a diverse musical program, from July 9 to 31 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. An open-air auditorium created for the occasion, located in INFECAR, and equipped with security measures against Covid-19. Great production provided, comfort, capacity limited seating where the public can enjoy a large number of concerts of different musical styles. You can get your Tickets HERE!
16 July – Ivan Ferreiro and Shuarma
17 July – Diego el Cigala
18 July – Una Noche con Sabina
Chris Mooney Rock Show
Jaz Alice Music :
On Friday at 20:30 in Papis’s Grill ( Playa del Ingles )
On Sunday at 14:00 at Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Ingles )
Kelly Marlow
Find out more about this astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience, keeping it real, keeping it Rock!.
Friday – Nirvana Bar – Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday – Rockabella – Playa del Inglés