The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 16-18 July 2021

9-25 July, Mogán

Fiestas del Carmen – Arguineguin and Puerto de Mogán

The southwest have been celebrating their main summer festivities, the Fiestas del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, in Arguineguín 9-18 July and in Playa de Mogán 16-25 July, combining virtual content with public events.

All public events have limited capacity and the virtual events can be followed on the official social networks profiles of the Town Council. This year, as in 2020, the program will not feature the main Romeria, pilgrimage-offering or the two maritime processions.

Anyone interested in attending an evening or children’s public events must obtain tickets on the web platform www.agendamogan.es, although 25% of them will be reserved for anyone who prefers to request them in person at the El Mocán Cultural Centre box office. Tickets are free.

“Friday, 16 July is a local bank holiday in the municipality so many local shops will be closed.”

In Arguineguín:

On Friday, Noche Joven at 21:30 a concert aimed for the young at the market place

On Saturday, a night of humour at 21:30 at the market place

On Sunday, a children theatre at 19:30 at the market place