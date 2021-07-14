The best Canarian cheese 2021 awarded in San Bartolomé de Tirajana

Throughout this year La Gloria cheese factory has garnered several awards. In the 28th Official Gran Canaria Cheese Contest of the Cabildo Insular, held last May at the INFECAR fairgrounds, it obtained first prize in the semi-cured goat cheese category and a second prize in goat cheese curing. Previously, in the XII Insular Cheese Tasting ‘Flor de Guía Cheese’, obtained the third prize in the category “Gran Canaria cured”.

La Gloria has also obtained many awards in island, regional and even international competitions, such as the World Cheese Awards, held in London in 2017. In this competition, the most important worldwide, the cheese factory won the highest award, the Super Gold medal, with its cheese ‘La Gloria cured goat’.

The first deputy mayor of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Samuel Henríquez Quintana, and the councillor for Agriculture and Livestock, María Ángeles Rodríguez Vega, travelled to the factory, which is run by the José Miguel Ortega Suárez and Francisca Olga Pérez Navarro, to congratulate them in person for the important prizes obtained in the Regional Contest. The cheese factory is located in the Amurga area, above San Agustin, and currently has a herd of about 2000 goats.

La Gloria has a store in the El Tablero neighbourhood where you can buy, in addition to its cheeses, other Canarian produce such as wine, vinegar, gofio, free-range eggs, olives and oil, among other items.