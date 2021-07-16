Second heatwave begins this weekend with advisory warnings issued on Gran Canaria and other islands

Daytime temperatures exceeding 32ºC in the shade are expected, dropping to a minimum 24ºC at night, meaning activation of the regional government’s Plan of Preventive Actions of the Effects of Excessive Temperatures on Health.

Red notices have been issued on Gran Canaria, in the municipalities of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Santa Lucía de Tirajana from July 15 to 19; orange notices in Agüimes, Aldea de San Nicolás, Artenara, Ingenio, Mogán, Tejeda, and Valsequillo from July 17 to 19; and yellow notices in Vega San Mateo on July 17 and 18, and in Telde and Valleseco on July 18.

Yellow warnings have also been issued on Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, La Palma and on Tenerife, where there is also at least one orange warning.

The General Directorate of Public Health, through the Canarian Federation of Municipalities (Fevam), has sent reminders to all the affected municipalities of the measures they must adopt to protect the health of the most fragile members of their communities.

Advisory measures for everyone include drinking plenty of water or fluids, avoiding alcoholic beverages, and also staying out of the sun between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.