New Record: 634 cases of COVID-19 detected in the last 24 hours in Canary Islands

The Canary Islands Ministry of Health today report 634 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 detected over the last 24 hours. 6,489 cases are currently active, of which 40 are in the ICU and 260 hospitalised on the ward. There has been one new death.

The Seven-Day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands stands at 147.02 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the 14 day AI at 251.02 cases per 100,000.

Tenerife today adds 333 new cases to total 4,174 currently active; Gran Canaria, 224 more, with 1,678 active. Lanzarote has 22 new cases, and 96 active; Fuerteventura has 41 more, and 369 active. La Palma adds 13 new cases, and 137 active; El Hierro adds no new cases, with 16 active cases, La Gomera adds one new positive, total 19 currently active cases.

1,695,006 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands since the start of the pandemic, of which 7,949 were carried out yesterday.

215 outbreaks in the last week

This week the Canary Islands registered 215 new outbreaks totalling 1,193 cases, of which 131 were on Tenerife, 65 on Gran Canaria, 11 on Fuerteventura, four on La Palma, three on Lanzarote and one on La Gomera.

113 are social outbreaks, 57 family, 30 work, five educational, four sports, four in socially vulnerable groups, two healthcare related.

In general, all the outbreaks have less than 10 associated cases except 15 outbreaks that exceed that number, among which the most numerous stand out: a social outbreak with a family branch linked to nightlife on La Palma, with 47 cases; one work with family branching with 39 positives on Gran Canaria and related to the construction sector; two social groups with family branches on Gran Canaria, one with 27 affected in a birthday celebration and another with 13 cases related to a barbecue; a social one with 16 positives at a family and friends gathering on Fuerteventura; two sports related on Gran Canaria with 16 and 14 cases; and three social outbreaks on Tenerife affecting 13, 12 and 12 people respectively.

Regarding the outbreaks at work, one stands out on Gran Canaria with 13 cases reported in a food industry, one on Tenerife with six cases in a construction company, another with five affected on Gran Canaria also in a company in this sector, another on Gran Canaria with seven cases related to commercial activity, another on Gran Canaria with five affected at a hairdressing and beauty business, three on Tenerife in three offices, with five, four and three cases; and seven linked to catering establishments, five of them on Tenerife (with seven, four, three, three and three cases associated), one on Lanzarote (with five associated cases) and another on La Gomera (with three people affected).

Regarding the educational outbreaks, all with family branches, one has been reported in Lanzarote, with seven positives, and four in Tenerife, with seven, six, four and four affected.

The four sports outbreaks have been registered, three in Gran Canaria, with 16, 14 and 11 cases, and one in Tenerife with eight people affected.

With regard to health outbreaks, one has been reported at the La Paloma Clinic in Gran Canaria, with 10 affected, including two patients, and another at the Hospital Universitario de Canarias (Tenerife), with three patients and a worker affected.

Older Outbreaks

49 older outbreaks are also being followed, some of which have grown in number of cases. There is a social outbreak, affecting both workers and families, which already has 61 people on Gran Canaria; one work in a company of the food industry on Fuerteventura that already has 47 cases, one educational with family branch on Tenerife with 33 positives, two social on Tenerife with 46 cases and 32 cases, and another sports case also on that island has 27 cases .