More than 60.5% of Canary Islands target groups have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

In total, 1,767,711 doses have been administered on the islands out of a total of 1,966,770 that have been received, representing 93% of the vaccine batches that have reached the archipelago.

Additionally, up till Wednesday, 771,531 people have already received the complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus and been fully immunised, which represents 41.24% of the target population in the Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands will receive more than 305,000 doses of the vaccine this week, of which 139,250 are from Pfizer, 129,300 from AstraZeneca, 18,300 from Moderna and more than 18,200 from Janssen.

Groups 1 and 2 (corresponding to residents and workers at social health centres and first-line health professionals) have all been vaccinated, and inoculations continue with the rest of the groups, following criteria of vulnerability and exposure.

The Health Ministry highlighted that group 4, large household dependents, are currently 76.54% immunised with both doses. 237,536 people in Group 5, people over 66 years old who are not residents in nursing homes, have received their two doses, that is, 82.31%, while all of the 287,448 people inthis group have received at least one dose.

Group 3 is also at 100% for one dose and 79.1% having had two doses; in Group 6, made up of 66,000 people, including teachers, firefighters and policemen, 79.73% already have a first dose, while 76.77% are already immunised.

Vaccination coverage has also been completed with first doses for Group 7, which includes the population under 60 years of age who are at risk of severe COVID-19, with 12,300 people having been vaccinated, 83, 32% of this group has already received both doses.

119,096 people between the ages of 60 and 65, Group 8, have already received a first dose, 78.1% of the total; while 43.86% are already immunised. Group 9, people between 50 and 59 years old, have seen 84.35% already receive one dose, and 76.23% of that age group already have both doses.

Inoculations in Group 10, people between the ages of 40 and 49, have also progressed to 147,001 people, 45.65%, having received at least one dose, while 23.72% are already immunised. In Group 11, made up of people between 30 and 39 years old, 25.28% already have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2.15% are already immunised.

And finally in Group 12, made up of people aged between 20 and 29 years, have already seen a first dose go to 9,664 people, representing 3.84%.