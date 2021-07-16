Mogán puts signs on Tauro Beach to officially re-open but without lifeguards or other services

Tauro beach officially reopens again today for recreational use, that is, sunbathing and bathing, although the Mogán Council are obliged to ensure safety and services on the beach, they have simply installed signage for now to remind the public of certain restrictions. It is hoped that this will be sufficient for now while the town hall try to figure out what to do next with this beach mired in more than five years of controversy.

The Costas reverted a concession, awarded to Anfi Tauro SA in 2015, following the final rejection of an appeal last week, and now the Mogán town hall must assume the management of seasonal services. However, the first deputy mayor and councillor for Citizen Security, M Navarro, indicated that for the moment this cove will not have lifeguards because “it is materially impossible from the point of view of administrative processing to carry out these services in a such a short period of time”. In any case, the councillor says that the Town Council is working on this matter so that the beach can have all the usual seasonal services available, but has not offered any timescale for when this might be finalised.

Tauro beach opens this Friday, but swimming will be prohibited at each end of the beach, due to a brine discharge pipe from the Anfi desalination plant at one end and at the other, near Playa del Cura, a breakwater, built by Anfi without permission and due for removal, is deemed dangerous for bathers. These areas are delimited by beacons and posters indicating the risks involved, and prohibiting bathing in those areas, making clear also that there is no lifeguard surveillance.

Navarro strongly requests that all people who come to enjoy this beach “be responsible and maintain civic behaviour, because we will be quite forceful when applying the law.”

For now, despite the fact that people have already been enjoying the beach for the last week, after five years closed, the Town Council announced on Thursday that the beach would officially reopen this Friday.

Navarro insisted also that vehicle access to the beach will be restricted to residents, deliveries to the establishments there, as well as security and emergency services access. For now there is only one entry and exit route, but the Council wants to recover the road that was blocked by the Anfi Tauro / Santana Cazorla works, so that the traffic issues are made more fluid. “If we succeed, access to the beach will be through the desalination plant area and the exit will be in one direction only past the Guantánamo Restaurant.”