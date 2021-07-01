Minister Maroto officially launches EU Digital COVID Certificate

At the press conference, Armengol thanked the minister for her presence in the Balearic Islands and that the community had been chosen for the national unveiling of the new pass. “For us, this covid certificate fills an extraordinary need,” Armengol said, clarifying that the Islands continue to maintain both international and national passenger controls.

Minister Maroto described the certificate as ” the master key that opens Spain and the European Union to tourism.”

“It is an agile instrument, which guarantees safe mobility and replaces other requirements such as detection tests or quarantines,” she emphasised.

The European Union Digital Green Certificate aims to facilitate travel within the Union during the pandemic, providing a standard method for all member countries to verify that a person is vaccinated against Covid-19, or has an appropriate negative test result or indeed has recovered from having had the illness.

Although many countries have already started to adopt and use the certification system (including Spain), the official date for its implementation is this July 1 .

The EU Digital COVID Certificate, fully operational in the European Union since July 1, 2021 , is a document that allows a person to easily prove that they either:

have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or have had a negative test performed, or have recovered from COVID-19

The document facilitates mobility between the Member States of the European Union for those who can prove one of the three conditions mentioned above and avoids possible controls such as quarantines or additional tests.

It is not a passport or a travel document that conditions or restricts the right to free movement in the European Union, but rather an instrument that facilitates mobility between member countries and guarantees health protection.

The document is free, it is issued in electronic or paper format, it is secure and reliable, it is valid throughout the EU and is issued in the national language of each State (in addition to English) by the competent authorities of each Member State. The electronic version can be stored on a mobile device.

It includes a QR code with the minimum essential information and a digital seal that will guarantee its authenticity and integrity.

When traveling to another European Union country, the traveller’s QR code is scanned at the destination to verify that he or she has either been vaccinated, or has a negative test, or has recovered from the disease. Verification of the QR code at the destination is done quickly and easily. If any of the three conditions are met, the person who carries the certificate can continue with their trip. If you do not have the certificate, you can travel, but the admission process is slower and the destination countries may apply additional measures and controls.

It guarantees the maximum protection of personal data, security and privacy. The personal data contained in the citizens’ digital certificate will be processed solely for the purpose of verifying the information included therein.

Spain began on June 7 to issue and recognize the EU digital COVID Certificate, ahead of the date established by the European Union.