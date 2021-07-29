Canary Islands President does not expect Alert Level changes this week, but warns we must be “very aware”

The Seven-Day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands now stands at 252.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and over 14 days stands at 482.64 cases/100K.

Tenerife adds 472 positives, Gran Canaria 408, Fuerteventura another 39 infections and Lanzarote 37.

Torres admitted this morning that he is worried about “the hospital pressure a lot” because it is an indicator that “looks backwards”, citing last Thursday’s epidemiological report in which it was reflected that the number in the ICUs of Tenerife had increased “by 43% in a week”, so he has recognised that if these percentages are maintained, we will have “many more difficulties” than those that already exist.

For this reason, he said that it is necessary to be “very aware” and see if it is possible to “bend the curve in the next few days”, including with continued vaccinations, since the intention is still to reach 70% of the target population with both shots “within days”.

In relation to the possibility of requiring public employees in certain sectors to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the President of the Canary Islands maintained that although “vaccination is not mandatory”, they are working on the possibility of requiring public employees in hospitals, residences, educational centres and administrations, to be vaccinated if they have not yet done so.

For Torres this “does not mean going against anyone”, but responds to collective solidarity. In any case, he pointed out that this is an issue that the legal services department have to analyse because, he said, “nothing” is going to be imposed without proper legal coverage.

New decisions

Regarding a precautionary request from some entrepreneurs on Tenerife, to the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), to annul the obligation to present COVID certificates to access the interior of establishments in Alert Level 4, Torres stated this Thursday that he “respects” anyone who wants, individually or collectively, to go to court, but that his Executive will continue to defend “what is best for health.” He admitted that he has fewer tools at his disposal and, therefore, “it is going to be more difficult” to contain this wave of pandemic. “Our obligation is to continue acting as we have done all these months, with measures that have worked, such as limiting the maximum number of people in social gatherings,” a measure that the Canarian Government has requested the TSJC extend until the end of August.

The president has also pointed out today that “#COVIDー19 occupation in ICU on #LaPalma is at 23% and on #Tenerife it is 20%. This is the highest ICU occupation since the beginning of the pandemic”

“We are going to continue making the decisions that scientists and experts communicate from the epidemiological point of view, that we must take to stop the infections,” he concluded.

Any announcements resulting from today’s Governing Council meeting are expected this evening.