Canary Islands looking at using test/vaccine certificates to enter public indoor spaces

The measure has yet to be discussed with the sectors affected, but the regional executive considers that the time may have come to limit mobility based on immunisation status.

“We are going to try to prevent access to the interior of establishments without a vaccination certificate,” said Pérez, who clarified that “this does not mean that tomorrow you cannot go to the corner bar or the store” since the proposals need to be studied so identify “in which places it should be ordered, how it is to be organised and depending on what type of controls”.

He indicated that this new measure will be added for approval by the Council of Ministers for the sale of antigen tests in pharmacies.

Pérez said that more than half a million people have already downloaded this vaccination certificate. He said that presenting the document “may be useful to link mobility with the certification of immunity and will make it possible to move about with peace of mind.”

"We have to reconcile the reduction of contacts that cause contagions with facilitating contacts that do not cause contagions," Perez said.







Pérez explained that the Government will consult different sectors about the the operation of implementing a COVID certificate that is downloaded from the Canary Islands Health Service website, as a kind of “passport” to access hospitality or leisure establishments.

“The Government believes that the time has come to limit mobility and link it to the provision of the covid certificate,” said Pérez. This certificate indicates if the individual has had the disease, been vaccinated or if a PCR or antigen test has been carried out in the last 48 hours and is negative.

For his part, Health Minister Blas Trujillo insisted that the epidemic in the Canary Islands at the moment “is determined both by the performance of new strains, especially delta, which is more transmissible and is operating on an exponential [curve] in the younger population. Specifically 20 to 29, 10 to 19 and 30 to 39 year olds”. This, Trujillo said, is not different from what is happening in other territories.

The Minister reported that despite the “emergence” of infections on Tenerife and Gran Canaria, both islands will remain at health alert levels 3 and 2 (respectively). “Gran Canaria in the last 14 days has seen an increase in Seven Day Accumulated Incidence from 32.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 128/100k, but unlike Tenerife, positivity and ICU occupancy is lower” and “although we are very concerned about both islands, they will continue as they are.

“Of course,” Trujillo warned, “although the indicators remain, they suggest that in the short term we cannot rule out higher alert levels having to be established. Fuerteventura, on the other hand,” explained Trujillo, “will go to Level 3 due to the various negative indices that it presents in various parameters and La Palma the same.”

The level update came into effect last night after the weekly update of the cumulative incidence traffic light on the islands.