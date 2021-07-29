English Language Summary: Canary Islands Governing Council Press Conference with spokesperson for the Executive, Julio Pérez, and the Health Minister, Blas Trujillo
Press conference after the Government Council of #Canarias by the spokesperson for the Executive, Julio Pérez, and the Health Minister, Blas Trujillo
The spokesman for the Government of the Canary Islands, Julio Pérez, and the Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, are presenting a press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council on the same day that The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) has overturned the measures that came into force last Monday – approved by the Governing Council last week – regarding the requirement to present the Covid certificate or diagnostic test for citizens to access indoor premises of hotels, gyms and cultural spaces.
The capacity limit inside the hotel and restaurant establishments is suspended, set at 50% both on level 3 and on level 4, as well as 55% of the indoor capacity for sports at level 4, where the requirement to have a Covid certificate or diagnostic test has also been suspended.
The spokesman Minister Julio Pérez points out that “Health is what worries us the most in the Governing Council” and after receiving the weekly report from the Canary Islands Health Service, the “situation is very worrying and not only on the island of Tenerife”.
Pérez confirms that the number of infections are increasing somewhat less than last week, but “continues to move at very worrying levels” as well as the incidence of infections, which continues to be “intense” in age groups between 40 and 50 years old, as well as other lower sections.
However, he reassured that the vaccination campaign is going “well and continues to be our hope.” The level of hospital occupancy or pressure is also high.
The spokesman recalled that this Wednesday the Government of the Canary Islands has requested TSJC authorisation to restrict the number of people who can meet both in public and private spaces. A decision on which the TSJC has not yet ruled.
Pérez referred to the decision of the TSJC that this Thursday has decided to suspend precautionary measure adopted by the government of the Canary Islands last Monday, July 26, which established the requirement to present the Covid certificate or diagnostic test by citizens wishing to access the interior of the hotel and catering establishments, gyms and cultural spaces.
Pérez stressed that this news, a very precautionary suspension of the requirement to present the Covid certificate or diagnostic test and the suspension of the closure of activity between 00:00 and at 06:00, “we have found out from the press.”
“I do not know if the legal services of the autonomous administration have reached the judgement,” he said.
Regarding the decision of the TSJC, Pérez explained the reasons given for which this court suspended, in a precautionary manner, the measures approved on July 26, to point out that “the Government adopts a series of measures after listening to the scientific and technical services; based on technical and legal criteria “to point out the aspects in which the Executive does not agree with this decision, and although it respects the order for now,” what the Government is not going to do is fail to ensure the health of citizens,” he argued. The Government, says Pérez, has tried to combine the defence of health to make the impact of the pandemic as low as possible, making it compatible with the development of economic activity, as well as the legality of the measures that were approved. “
The Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, pointed out that although the Delta variant has been very virulent and although the contagion data are worrying, “the Canary Islands present the third best data in all of Spain.”
Trujillo expressed his concern about the increase in hospital pressure.
Trujillo announced that “all the islands maintain the current level of health alert.”
Regarding Tenerife, Trujillo stresses that “what worries the most is the pressure in the ICUs, which is currently at a very high level of occupancy, over 25% of ICU beds”.
Trujillo also referred to vaccination, noting that a total of 1,132,071 people have received the complete schedule, 60.5% of the initial target population.
Trujillo referred to the incidence of the disease among vaccinated people. “In the last week, 5,434 cases have been reported, of which 1,266 had received the full schedule, while the rest were not vaccinated.” He clarified that the 7 day accumulated incidence (AI) of infections among people who have the full schedule is at 109 cases per hundred thousand, people who have a single dose, the incidence rises to 361/100k and those who have not been vaccinated maintain an incidence of 427/100k. “Hence the importance of vaccination,” said Trujillo
Perez advanced that the Government of the Canary Islands will present their objections to today’s order from the TSJC, overturning the measures approved by the Government of the Canary Islands last Monday, in relation to the requirement to present the Covid certificate or diagnostic test of negative active infection to access the interior of hotels, gyms and indoor cultural spaces.
Pérez considers that the right to privacy is not enough reason to overturn the requirement to present a Covid certificate to enter a bar, a gym or a cinema. In this sense, he said he did not understand why while hotels and airports request the COVID certificate to enter those facilities, and the TSJC opposes that measure to do so in restaurants, gyms and cultural spaces.
Julio Pérez clarified that “the government’s decisions, adopted last Monday, have been suspended from the moment the TSJC’s order was known.” Therefore, added the ministerial spokesman, that if a businessman also wants to open at night or someone wants to enter a gym without the certificate, they can legally do so from today, despite the government advice.
Trujillo recalled that last Wednesday some outbreaks were reported in social health centres for the elderly, infected by workers who had not wanted to be vaccinated despite being sensitive personnel for whom vaccination was advanced early.
Julio Pérez pointed out that the Government is trying to make the triangle “health, economy and legality” agree, so that despite the judicial setbacks in recent times “we have also had judicial decisions that have agreed with the decisions adopted by the Government “, saying that” the Government will continue to adopt measures, whatever are necessary” to safeguard the health of citizens.