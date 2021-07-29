English Language Summary: Canary Islands Governing Council Press Conference with spokesperson for the Executive, Julio Pérez, and the Health Minister, Blas Trujillo

The spokesman for the Government of the Canary Islands, Julio Pérez, and the Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, are presenting a press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council on the same day that The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) has overturned the measures that came into force last Monday – approved by the Governing Council last week – regarding the requirement to present the Covid certificate or diagnostic test for citizens to access indoor premises of hotels, gyms and cultural spaces.

The capacity limit inside the hotel and restaurant establishments is suspended, set at 50% both on level 3 and on level 4, as well as 55% of the indoor capacity for sports at level 4, where the requirement to have a Covid certificate or diagnostic test has also been suspended.