Canary Islands add nearly a thousand new cases of COVID in one day for the first time

The Seven-Day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands now stands at 220 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the 14-day AI is at 390.91 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tenerife today adds 510 cases to total 5,839 now epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria adds 337 more, to total 3,052 currently active. Lanzarote adds 22 positives, with 163 now active; Fuerteventura has 21 more than the previous day, and 401 active. La Palma adds 15 new cases, to total 158 active; El Hierro adds one case, with ten active cases, while La Gomera, adds eight new positives, so now has 51 active.

Until 8pm on Wednesday a total of 1,757,606 diagnostic tests had been carried across the Islands, of which 9,720 were carried out yesterday.