Canary Islands add nearly a thousand new cases of COVID in one day for the first time
Once again, this Thursday, The Canary Islands have detected more coronavirus infections in a single day than at any point up to now since the start of the global pandemic, according to this afternoon’s report from the Regional Government Health Department. On Wednesday the archipelago reported 816 new cases, and this Thursday a further 914 newly detected positives for covid-19. There are currently 9,674 cases active across the island, of which 60 have had to be admitted to the ICU and 342 others remain hospitalised. The Archipelago have accumulated a total of 72,344 detected cases in the Canary Islands since January 2020.
For the latest Canary Islands data on Covid-19, updated daily, check our mobile device dashboard, or for a more feature rich experience try our dashboard for desktop and tablet devices
The Seven-Day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands now stands at 220 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the 14-day AI is at 390.91 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Tenerife today adds 510 cases to total 5,839 now epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria adds 337 more, to total 3,052 currently active. Lanzarote adds 22 positives, with 163 now active; Fuerteventura has 21 more than the previous day, and 401 active. La Palma adds 15 new cases, to total 158 active; El Hierro adds one case, with ten active cases, while La Gomera, adds eight new positives, so now has 51 active.
Until 8pm on Wednesday a total of 1,757,606 diagnostic tests had been carried across the Islands, of which 9,720 were carried out yesterday.
