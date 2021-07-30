Brits In Spain: Advice For Travellers Arriving In UK After August 2

Amber List arrivals who have been fully vaccinated in Spain (more than 14 days in advance) will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, Scotland and Wales alongside a PCR test on or before day 2 after arrival.

Children under 18 who are ordinarily resident in Spain will also be exempt from quarantine and the day 8 test. They will still need to complete a pre departure and day 2 test. Children between the ages of 5 and 10 will only need to complete a day 2 test.

Travellers will have to show their EU Digital Covid Certificate to demonstrate on arrival that they are exempt from quarantine and day 8 testing.

They must have had their final dose of the vaccine at least 14 whole days before the date of arrival in England, Scotland or Wales.

Those arriving before 04:00 on Monday 2 August, will have to follow the rules that apply on the date of arrival, including having to quarantine for 10 days.

These measures are being kept under review and will be guided by the latest data.

Public health remains the UK government’s top priority, and they will not hesitate to act should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed.

If travelling abroad, you should continue to take steps to keep safe and prepare in case things change before you go or while you are there. Check the booking terms and conditions on flexibility and refunds and subscribe to FCDO travel advice updates to understand the latest entry requirements and COVID-19 rules in Spain:

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/email-signup