Blaze in San Mateo tackled by helicopters and fire crews

The work to bring the small roadside blaze under control is progressing well and at a good pace. The authorities declared at around 13.00 that the fire, on the Degollada de Las Palomas in the mountain municipality of San Mateo. The rapid action of the fire forces has allowed them to stabilise the situation on both the left flank and at the head of the blaze. There is still some secondary focus on part of the right flank but the forecasts are good.

The Cabildo de Gran Canaria report that everything points to a rapid extinction of the fire.