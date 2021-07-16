Another grim new record with 730 new cases confirmed this Friday and hospitals starting to feel the pressure

The seven-day Accumulated Incidence (AI) for the Canary Islands stands at 176.57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days at 298.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tenerife today has 394 new positives with a total of 4,649 epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria has 256 more, and 2,063 active. Lanzarote has added 25 new positives, with 123 active; Fuerteventura has 37 more, and 357 active. La Palma adds 13 new cases, and has 158 active; El Hierro adds three new cases, with 18 active, while La Gomera adds two positive, and now has 26 active.

Until Friday, 1,711,452 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 7,962 were done on Thursday.

Despite infections being mainly detected among people under 39 years of age, ICUs are beginning to feel the pressure. In fact, in the last two weeks the occupancy of critical care beds has increased by 64.2%, from the 28 patients who were admitted to these units on July 1 to the 46 who yesterday occupied one of these beds. The greatest pressure is being felt by the hospitals of Tenerife, where according to the latest epidemiological report, even with data from the 15th, ICU occupation is already at high risk with 20.12%. The Hospital de Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria and the HUC are the most affected, followed by the Maternal Insular and the Negrín in Gran Canaria. The occupancy of covid patients on the ward has also increased in the last 15 days, specifically by 40%, from 190 patients to 266.