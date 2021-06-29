Three arrested accused of kidnapping 9-year-old migrant girl

The operation began when the police learned that a nine-year-old minor had disappeared from a reception facility in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The missing girl was in the shelter with with a 22-year-old woman, who had claimed to be her aunt, since their arrival on the island by boat. Those at the centre told police investigators that a young couple, after identifying themselves as the girl’s parents, had come to the accommodation to visit the minor but, hours later, they realised that the girl had not returned.

Thanks to the quick intervention of the National Police, it was found the couple had taken a flight with the minor to the island of Tenerife, where the next morning they intended to catch another to Paris. But, once they arrived at Tenerife airport, both the man and the woman were located and arrested as alleged perpetrators of a crime of child abduction. The woman who handed over the minor to the couple has also been arrested on Gran Canaria, as she had custody, after agents were able to corroborate that she had acted in collusion with them. The child has been admitted to a reception on Tenerife.

Once at the police headquarters, the detainees voluntarily acknowledged that they were not the parents of the little girl. Meanwhile, the other woman detained could not show documents proving their relationship, so now DNA tests will be carried out in order to determine if she is really related the minor, and could even, herself, be the girl’s mother.