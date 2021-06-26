The Canary Islands attracts 10% more remote workers month on month during first half of 2021

Both Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife managed this year to appear, at the same time, in the Top 10 of the Nomad List, a world reference space for remote workers. In addition, Turismo de Canarias say they have attracted and capitalised important communities of ‘remote workers’, such as the members of WiFi Tribe, a leading company in the world in ‘coworking’ and ‘coliving’, promoting the Canary Islands to the international Digital Nomad community of teleworkers.

The private sector in the Canary Islands Tourism strategy for this segment, has led to success stories from hotel and apartment complexes that achieved 100% occupancy even during full #Tourism0, entirely by accommodating remote workers, through a reformulation of part of the sector and the development of ‘co-working’ and ‘co-living’ spaces.

“Attracting ‘remote workers’ enriches the structure of the Canarian tourism model and represents an opportunity to rejuvenate the destination and refresh the brand, in addition to attracting highly qualified professionals. Teleworkers enjoy a longer stay and spend more at the destination, which extends directly to the entire Canarian economy.

Turismo de Canarias this year launched an action plan endowed with a budget of €500,000 to attract 30,000 professionals over the next ten years in order to develop projects lasting between one and three months in the Islands. However, after the achievements made in just half a year, the goal now is to get that number of ‘remote workers’ to arrive in half the time and to execute longer projects, lasting between three and six months, with the increase in spending at destination.

Industry sources estimate that in recent months up to, at least, 8,000 travellers have chosen to work in the Archipelago, from countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and, increasingly, the United States. Specifically, on one single day in mid-April there were more than 4,000 officially registered people teleworking from the Canary Islands.