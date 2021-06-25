Tenerife needs to be Alert Level 3 while they try to control their numbers

Tenerife was seeing a Cumulative Incidence (AI), by Wednesday, of 98.64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on the 7 day average and up to 170.58/100k on the 14 day, figures nearly double those of the Canary Islands archipelago as a whole, with a 7-day AI of 53.72 and 99.08 over 14 days, according to the available data. The AI ​​in people over 65 is also worrying on Tenerife, standing at 36.49/100k, well above the regional average of 19.08. However, occupation in Tenerife hospitals, for COVID related conditions, for the moment, is stable and at low risk.

Faced with this reality, the Governing Council analysed the reports presented by the Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, and prepared by the General Directorate of Public Health advising them to establish the change to the level of restrictions on the island: taking Tenerife from level 2 back to Level 3 starting at 00.00 this Saturday.

Restrictions at level 3 will be modified in some aspects as they adapt to the current pandemic and vaccination reality, through the modification of the Government Agreement of June 19, 2020 to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19, and published soon in the BOC Official Gazette of the Canary Islands, specifically changes related to residences for the elderly, playgrounds and public activities. The rest of the measures, in general, continue as set previously for alert level 3.