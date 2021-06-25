Spain relaxes mask rules in outdoor spaces this Saturday

The details of the agreement were announced by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, at a press conference following the extraordinary Council of Ministers on Wednesday, appearing alongside the Minister & Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero; and the Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

Following publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the use of masks in outdoor spaces is now no longer mandatory, but due to the potential for changes in circumstances, whether foreseen or not, that may occur while out and about, a mask must be carried at all times to ensure the rules are followed in any situation where they should still be worn. “We have to carry the mask with us, although we do not always wear it,” stressed the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who also emphasised that it is a well-thought-out measure, based on scientific evidence on the basis of the National Health System Alerts Report recently published.

Closed spaces

Masks will continue to be mandatory in any enclosed space -for public use or that is open to the public-, as well as in any outdoor space in which minimum safety distances can not be guaranteed, meaning a minimum of 1.5 meters between people, except for groups of cohabitants.

Masks will also be mandatory at large outdoor events, when attendees are standing or if, while seated, it is not possible to maintain 1.5 meters of distance between people, except for groups of cohabitants.

Transport

Masks will continue to be mandatory on all means of air and maritime transport, by bus, rail and cable car, as well as on platforms and at passenger stations, along with any public transport and complementary private passenger transport, if the occupants of the vehicles do not live at the same address.

In the case of passengers on ships and boats, it will not be necessary to wear masks when people are inside their cabin or outside the ship and the safety distance of at least 1.5 can be maintained.