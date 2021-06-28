Spain asks all UK travellers to provide either a negative PCR or full vaccination status

Sánchez justified the decision saying that the data arriving from the United Kingdom are worrying because the infection rate is now “well above 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days” saying that some additional precautions must be taken, making the announcement specifically so that tour operators and tourists will be able to take the new measures into account.

The president explained that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, The Ministry of Health and Interior Ministry have been working on exactly how to bring the new measures into effect, pointing out that the United Kingdom’s relationship with the European Union is now different from when they sat in the European Council and when the measures regarding mobility were announced, however, now, they adopt their own measures, he said.

Sanchez did, however, make it clear that there was obvious desire for mobility among Spanish citizens, referring to the more than two million people who have already downloaded the digital green certificate that accredits their vaccination status.

EuropaPress, reported by CanariasAhora, write that Sanchez has admitted he is “concerned” by the outbreak that occurred in the Balearic Islands, infecting more than 700 people already, during end-of-year trips by groups of students from various other parts of Spain. But he has clarified that it is necessary to look at the profile of the people infected, specifying that they are young, asymptomatic, and generally not vaccinated and that they have not needed hospitalisation.

Sánchez wants to evaluate the epidemiological situation in Spain in the face of tourist arrivals expected over the coming weeks, stating that the accumulated incidence in Spain is at its lowest since August last year, as is the level of occupied hospital beds.

All this, he explained, is due to vaccinations. Almost 16 million people having had both doses of the vaccination, following the schedule for the most vulnerable groups having been completed. He pointed out that 6 million doses of vaccines are to arrive in Spain this week and highlighted the vaccination process as being “extraordinarily intense.” He said that Spain is the country that has administered the most vaccines in the month of June, beating the record with 773,000 doses administered last week. He described the performance of the health authorities of the autonomous communities as “outstanding”.

Outdoor masks: there will be an adaptation process in the coming days

Sánchez was asked if he is struck by the fact that despite eliminating the rules making it mandatory to wear masks in open spaces, the Spanish continue to wear them; he responded by saying, the “process of adaptation” will be seen over coming days as we all move towards the new reality, that is to say, to the old normality. However, he added, the most cautious are the ones that continue to follow the guidance.