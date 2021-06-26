Over 3,200 companies and autónomos benefit from the Cabildo’s 7 million euros aid for hotels, artisan and sports centers

Since the beginning of June, the income of 2,016 applicants had already been verified began, corresponding to an amount of €4,711,000. Another 1,189 applications, from small businesses and autónomos were awaiting correction by the companies, although at that time only 3 applications had been rejected, 2 for having been submitted by entities without legal personality and one other from a non-profit organisation.

The president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, stressed that “just one month and eleven days after the administrative procedure was launched, SMEs began to receive the money intended for them.” For Morales, the management “has been done as quickly as possible” and he thanked the collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, with whom they already processed the previous call for €12 million to help micro-SMEs and freelancers.

For his part, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, Juan Acosta, thanked the Cabildo de Gran Canaria for being “the first administration to trust the Chamber of Commerce as a collaborating entity to manage aid aimed at alleviating the effects of the pandemic“, and he emphasised that the “Chamber has proven to be a guarantee for the rigorous and efficient processing of these type of programs” and that the important thing at these moments of uncertainty is to work together with “the autonomous and small and medium-sized enterprises”.

For access to part of the €7 million aid package, sports centres, bars, cafes, restaurants and nightlife establishments were able to request €2,500, while the amount for SMEs and self-employed autónomos including street vendors, fairs and artisans was up to €1,000. In total, 2,276 freelancers applied for the aid (of which 475 are dedicated to mobile activity in markets and fairs), 856 SMEs and 73 crafts professionals.

By municipalities, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria concentrates the largest number of applications with 1,299, followed by San Bartolomé de Tirajana (509), Santa Lucía de Tirajana (278) Telde (257), and Mogán (222), although there are beneficiary companies in the 21 municipalities of the island of Gran Canaria.

These grants are part of the “Investment program and new social measures for the economic and social reactivation of Gran Canaria, to strengthen public services, enhance care for the most vulnerable and stimulate the economy”, endowed with more than €170 million, that the Cabildo has been running since last March 2020, since the start of the pandemic.