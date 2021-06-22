Over 1 million doses already delivered and those over 30 can now make an appointment for vaccination

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that almost 7% of those between 30 and 39 years old, have already received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the non-capital islands where inoculation of this group has already begun. Yesterday, throughout the Archipelago more than a million residents had already received, at least, one dose. Since the campaign began in December, 97.01% of the batches already received on the Islands had been administered, and yesterday another 125,200 of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived and been distributed.

As of Sunday, 608,412 people had been immunised after receiving the complete vaccination schedule. This represents 32.52% of the target population of the Canary Islands. 1,008,056 islanders already have had their first dose of the vaccine – 53.88% of the target population.

Groups 1 and 2 completed their vaccinations months ago, while in group 4, that of larger household dependents, 75.07% have had both doses. 76.08% of those over 66 years of age, not resident in seniors centres in group 5, are already immunised, that is, 219,104 citizens. However, everyone in this group has had at least one dose, made up of 287,448 residents of the Islands. Group 3 are in a similar position, with 72.44% having already received both doses.

Of the 66,000 professionals among teachers, firefighters and police officers that make up group 6, 78.74% have already had their first dose, and 60.76% are already fully immunised. In Group 7, which includes those under 60 years of age at risk, there are 12,248 people who have been given their first jab – 99.58% -, while 78.66% have completed both doses. 116,791 citizens between the ages of 60 and 65, that make up group 8, have already had one dose – 76.59% – and 24.1% have already had both. 79.34% Group 9, made up of those between 50 and 59 years old, have had their first inoculation, and 57.63% have had both. In addition, of Group 10, made up of 40 to 49 year olds, 110,751 islanders have started their vaccination schedule – 34.39% – and 9.16% have completed the course of two injections.

How to access

Appointments be requested from the SCS website (www.gobiernodecanarias.org/citasalud) or through the iOS or Android apps.

To process the appointment, you must enter your CIP number and the CSV, the code found on the back of your health card, and you will access the service where you can request a prior appointment for vaccination against COVID-19, completing the usual procedure that the user makes to request other appointments for their health centre from this portal.

These appointment booking systems for those over 30 are now part of the sending of sms or calls that is used as a usual appointments protocol of notification from the SCS, as well as anyone being able to request an appointment directly via their local health centre.

Anyone over 16 years of age

The rest of the population over 16 years old and under 30 years old may continue to request an appointment slot for vaccination through the canariassevacuna.com web form. With this tool, service users fill in a simple form with their full name, DNI/NIE or CIP number, and their mobile phone number. This information is collated in the health cards database and the SCS will contact the individual to arrange their appointment for vaccination at any of the points enabled throughout the Canary Islands, as slots become available.

The appointment is scheduled based on the user’s age group, the advance forecasts for the vaccination calendar and the opening of each of the vaccination age groups. In this way, the order of priority by groups established in the vaccination strategy will be maintained.

