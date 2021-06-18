Select Page

Lopesan announces reopening of Gran Canaria Corallium brand hotels in July

Lopesan Hotel Group have announced the reopening of their two Corallium hotels, located on the south of sub-tropical Gran Canaria, which were closed in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.

In a statement, the company explained that the 4-star ‘Corallium Dunamar by Lopesan Hotels’, will open on July 7; and the 3-star ‘Corallium Beach by Lopesan Hotels’, will welcome visitors again from July 28.

The main characteristic that defines the Corallium brand is their beachfront locations, and both the ‘Dunamar’ and the ‘Beach’ have recently been renovated.




The concept it presents is specially designed for those travelers looking for a relaxing vacation, in which they can maintain their healthy lifestyle habits and enjoy a landmark hotel in the ‘adults only’ segment.

With the reopening of these two hotels, the Lopesan Group confirms the availability of practically all of its portfolio in the Canary Islands, which includes Lopesan Villa del Conde Resort & Thalasso, Lopesan Baobab Resort, Kumara Serenoa by Lopesan Hotels, Abora Buenaventura by Lopesan Hotels, Abora Interclub Atlantic by Lopesan Hotels, in Gran Canaria, and IFA Altamarena by Lopesan Hotels and Villas Altamarena, in Fuerteventura.

The reopening of these two hotels will be supervised by the sanitary and hygiene controls established in the Lopesan Health & Safety seal of quality.


