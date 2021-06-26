Las Marañuelas beach rehabilitation along seafront in Arguineguín

Las Marañuelas beach will gain 312 meters of sand. The rocks not only take up too much space but allow waste to accumulate, so once eliminated and after the works on a retaining wall, beach users in the seaside town of Arguineguín will have more space.

A rest area and a viewpoint will be installed with pergolas for shade, benches, lighting and small planters. There has been significant deterioration over time and a prefabricated module currently limits the view of the beach. This was once a tourist information point, although it has been in disuse for several years. This area will serve as a recreation area for pedestrians.

The works were awarded to the company Zona de Obra Rosal S.L with a budget of €101,803.21 and will be undertaken in sections so that Las Marañuelas can continue to be used. The beach is still open and available for bathing, although there will be some security fences for a while during works.

The Councillor for Public Works, Ernesto Hernández, explained that these works will last approximately four months and recognises that “although it seems not to be the right time to execute them since it is summer, the administrative process delayed the beginning of the works and now we cannot delay it more because they are conditioned to the subsidy”.

The building at the end of the beach is being reconditioned so that it can be used as a lifeguard rescue station and toilets, with a further budget of €42,750 earmarked for this intervention.