La Alcaldesa de Mogán – Onalia Bueno and ten others on trial for alleged electoral crimes
An explosive first day, last Wednesday, began the long awaited voter fraud trial of Onalia Bueno, La Alcaldesa de Mogán, accused, along with several alleged co-conspirators, of planned electoral irregularities, including the alleged buying of votes, in exchange for cash, jobs, social housing or other incentives, as well as suspected irregularities in the funding of the so-called Ciudadanos por el Cambio, (CIUCA Mogán) political party who, say witnesses, received financial support originating from prominent local businessmen in the south western municipality of Gran Canaria, who then benefited from lucrative municipal contracts.
–
One witness, Beatriz PG, whose credibility has been questioned, suddenly changed her story to declare that the plot to buy votes, along with party financing claims, were in fact, after all, an invented conspiracy, conceived of by La Alcaldesa Bueno’s political rivals, namely fellow councillor Isabel Santiago (Nueva Canarias, NC).
The witness claimed that it was Isabel Santiago who “in the backyard of her house” gave her money to tell the Guardia Civil “and La Sexta” (television) that people sent from CIUCA had bought her vote. However several contradictions in her testimony seemed to cast doubt on the accuracy of her statements.
She claimed to have voted by mail at the Arguineguín Post Office, which the judge pointed out was a falsehood, due to the fact that the Guardia Civil have apparently tracked her vote to El Corte Inglés in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
“¿En El Corte Inglés?” she responded “Pero si yo no tengo ni dinero p’al Salcai (an old interurban bus on the south of Gran Canaria), ni coche, si yo vivo debajo de un puente…”
“In El Corte Inglés?” she responded ” But I didn’t have money for the Salcai (an old interurban autobus in the south of Gran Canaria), nor a car, I live under a bridge… ” finally claiming that she felt pressured by one of the other witnesses, Ramón Trujillo, who himself claims to be a former, now repentant, collaborator in the alleged vote buying conspiracy who, having incriminated himself in the alleged crime, is also under investigation, as well as being one of the complainants in the case against La Alcaldesa et al.
The judge again questioned this apparent inconsistency “You feel harassed by Ramón Trujillo? Are you saying you are afraid? Then why did you go to his home this morning?” It is understood that the witness had tried to record a conversation with Trujillo, to try to discredit him, in which she said “What are you going to testify? and he replied “Well, the truth.”
“¿Se siente acosada por Ramón Trujillo? ¿Dice que siente miedo? ¿Y entonces por qué fue usted esta mañana a su casa?”. Todo apunta a que intentó grabar esta misma mañana de miércoles al denunciante/investigado preguntándole qué tenía que declarar y así desacreditar al Perraya, justo horas antes de las citas judiciales de la tarde. “¿Qué qué tienes que declarar? Pues la verdad”, le respondió.”