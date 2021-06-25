La Alcaldesa de Mogán – Onalia Bueno and ten others on trial for alleged electoral crimes

–

One witness, Beatriz PG, whose credibility has been questioned, suddenly changed her story to declare that the plot to buy votes, along with party financing claims, were in fact, after all, an invented conspiracy, conceived of by La Alcaldesa Bueno’s political rivals, namely fellow councillor Isabel Santiago (Nueva Canarias, NC).

The witness claimed that it was Isabel Santiago who “in the backyard of her house” gave her money to tell the Guardia Civil “and La Sexta” (television) that people sent from CIUCA had bought her vote. However several contradictions in her testimony seemed to cast doubt on the accuracy of her statements.

She claimed to have voted by mail at the Arguineguín Post Office, which the judge pointed out was a falsehood, due to the fact that the Guardia Civil have apparently tracked her vote to El Corte Inglés in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

“¿En El Corte Inglés?” she responded “Pero si yo no tengo ni dinero p’al Salcai (an old interurban bus on the south of Gran Canaria), ni coche, si yo vivo debajo de un puente…”

“In El Corte Inglés?” she responded ” But I didn’t have money for the Salcai (an old interurban autobus in the south of Gran Canaria), nor a car, I live under a bridge… ” finally claiming that she felt pressured by one of the other witnesses, Ramón Trujillo, who himself claims to be a former, now repentant, collaborator in the alleged vote buying conspiracy who, having incriminated himself in the alleged crime, is also under investigation, as well as being one of the complainants in the case against La Alcaldesa et al.

The judge again questioned this apparent inconsistency “You feel harassed by Ramón Trujillo? Are you saying you are afraid? Then why did you go to his home this morning?” It is understood that the witness had tried to record a conversation with Trujillo, to try to discredit him, in which she said “What are you going to testify? and he replied “Well, the truth.”

“¿Se siente acosada por Ramón Trujillo? ¿Dice que siente miedo? ¿Y entonces por qué fue usted esta mañana a su casa?”. Todo apunta a que intentó grabar esta misma mañana de miércoles al denunciante/investigado preguntándole qué tenía que declarar y así desacreditar al Perraya, justo horas antes de las citas judiciales de la tarde. “¿Qué qué tienes que declarar? Pues la verdad”, le respondió.”

La Alcaldesa, Onalia Bueno, was arrested, very publicly, last September alongside two of her colleagues, deputy mayor Mencey Navarro, and Councillor for Social Services Tanya Alonso. The very next day Bueno gathered the press to claim that this was a conspiracy against her for having criticised the Government of Spain, on their handling of the then unfolding 2020 migrant crisis. “To criticise the State,” she said “can be expensive.” For added visual effect she called the press conference on the Arguineguín dockside, where large numbers of migrants were encamped in a make shift reception facility. When asked then how she felt about having been arrested the day before, she insisted “muy tranquillo”, that is to say very calm. Over the last nine months of evidence gathering, following an investigation first instigated in 2015, there have been various claims of pressure applied to witnesses to change their stories, and to declare details in court other than those first recorded in complaints received by the police headquarters. There are likely to be more contradictory statements made over the next three weeks allotted for this trial, which continues this Friday afternoon, with further accusations expected against Isabel Santiago, particularly from those who may have decided to reconsider their original testimonies.

There is a sizeable list to get through, with 18 witnesses, and 10 accused, in a case set to continue until July 12. Few other testimonies likely to have been more anticipated than the ex-mayor of Mogán, Paco González (PP), himself no stranger to controversy. Once political mentor to the current mayoress, and now, apparently, one of her arch nemeses. The first of five witnesses scheduled for the very first day of hearings on Wednesday afternoon, Paco did not fail to deliver before Judge Ramírez de Verger in courtroom number 15 of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Judicial Buildings. So much evidence did he offer that three wother witnesses scheduled for the same day had to be postponed and are expected to be heard this Friday.

In more than two hours of testimony, in an extensive statement, the former mayor directly implicated one of the local businessmen presumed to have funded the alleged conspiracy to buy the town hall elections of Mogán in 2015 and 2019. Luis Oller, owner of Aguas de Arguineguín, alleged Gonzalez, was trying to avoid negative effects on his interests, in the event that Gonzalez had been re-elected, as PP Mogán policy was that they planned to make the water supply in Mogán municipal, and that this would harm Luis Oller’s company, who have managed the supply for years, despite numerous and serious concerns over water safety first brought to light more than 15 years ago.

That project to unify the water supply cycle in the municipality was subsequently discarded by La Alcaldesa and the CUICA party town council.

More details are expected two emerge after the second day of testimony, in Las Palmas, this Friday afternoon.