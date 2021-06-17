All the Canary islands remain at the same alert level for another week
All the Canary Islands are tp maintain the same alert levels for another week, as was reported at the press conference held on Thursday 17 June, following the regular review by the Governing Council. Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Fuenteventura all remain on Alert Level 1 and Tenerife, Lanzarote and La Graciosa on Level 2
Spokesperson for the Regional Government, Julio Pérez, underlined the need for “greater social and personal commitment” to complying with the restrictions on the island of Tenerife, where worrying data suggests another surge is in progress.
The Minister for Health, Blas Trujillo Oramas, also presented this morning data from the report on the evolution infections on the island of Tenerife where the numbers are well above the rest of the islands.