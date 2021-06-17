Select Page

All the Canary islands remain at the same alert level for another week

Posted by | Thu, June 17, 2021 | , , , | 0 |

All the Canary islands remain at the same alert level for another week



All the Canary Islands are tp maintain the same alert levels for another week, as was reported at the press conference held on Thursday 17 June, following the regular review by the Governing Council.  Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Fuenteventura all remain on Alert Level 1 and Tenerife, Lanzarote and La Graciosa on Level 2





El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

Spokesperson for the Regional Government, Julio Pérez, underlined the need for “greater social and personal commitment” to complying with the restrictions on the island of Tenerife, where worrying data suggests another surge is in progress.

The Minister for Health, Blas Trujillo Oramas, also presented this morning data from the report on the evolution infections on the island of Tenerife where the numbers are well above the rest of the islands.




 


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine




Rate:

About The Author

Sanna

Related Posts

Gran Canaria joins the global blackout promoted by Earth Hour on March 24 against climate change

Gran Canaria joins the global blackout promoted by Earth Hour on March 24 against climate change

22nd March 2018

Newsbrief: The Spanish government wants to extend the State of Emergency

Newsbrief: The Spanish government wants to extend the State of Emergency

22nd March 2020

Latest Canary Islands data on COVID19 infections show all islands stable except for Tenerife, where numbers continue to increase

Latest Canary Islands data on COVID19 infections show all islands stable except for Tenerife, where numbers continue to increase

10th December 2020

The Saint: Las Palmas V Levante

The Saint: Las Palmas V Levante

21st November 2017

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *