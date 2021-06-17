All the Canary islands remain at the same alert level for another week

Spokesperson for the Regional Government, Julio Pérez, underlined the need for “greater social and personal commitment” to complying with the restrictions on the island of Tenerife, where worrying data suggests another surge is in progress.

The Minister for Health, Blas Trujillo Oramas, also presented this morning data from the report on the evolution infections on the island of Tenerife where the numbers are well above the rest of the islands.