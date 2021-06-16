Fashion House Louis Vuitton choose Maspalomas for their next campaign

The LV team have already requested the corresponding authorisations from the Department of Urbanism and Tourism at the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town hall, as well as from the Demarcation of Costas, the competent authority for permissions on beaches and in the coastal areas. The French luxury brand joins Ives Saint Laurent who came last December, which turned the Maspalomas dunes into a natural catwalk to present the women’s Summer 21 collection By Anthony Vaccarello

Saint Laurent « I wish you were here » Women’s Summer 21 By Anthony Vaccarello. An invitation for escapism. A desert, its soft and infinite landscape. The collection is dedicated to the freedom of movement. Video by Nathalie Canguilhem Soundtrack by Sebastian A selection of jewelry featured in the collection are designed by Claude Lalanne





This is not the first time that the brand has chosen the Dunes as a set to shoot their brochure and fashion. Luis Vuitton also shot their 2013 collection here

The Councillor for Tourism and Urbanism, Alejandro Marichal, pointed out that the shoots “are key to giving visibility to our destination and putting it in the media spotlight. In addition to the impact of the direct cost of a shoot in the municipality, they open different ways of cultural and economic enrichment that the tourism sector can take advantage of ”. It should be added, he stresses, that “Maspalomas has an ecosystem of high-quality local professionals and companies, and that the Canary Islands offers the most powerful system of tax incentives for film and audiovisual production in all of Europe.”

The Department of Tourism for the San Bartolomé de Tirajana city council say they are committed to advertising and film tourism, aware that this is one of the simplest ways to create an image in the mind of the viewer and help them in their subsequent choice of which places to travel to, since millions of tourists travel with the aim of visiting the sets of a movie or trying to relive the sensations and experiences they had when they saw them for the first time on the big screen.

Many other productions have also chosen Maspalomas as the location for their advertisements and, according to the town council, the directors and producers who have carried out their work in the municipality have highlighted the landscapes, infrastructures, nature and heritage that it possesses, making it an ideal natural set as it has locations as varied and diverse as volcanic peaks, paradisiacal beaches, marine rich environments, with fauna and picturesque urban centres. To this must be added the average temperature of 22º Celsius all year round and excellent light quality with 4,800 hours of sun light per year.