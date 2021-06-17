Select Page

Explosives and security protocols were triggered at Maspalomas police station in false alarm on Tuesday

The Policia Nacional have now confirmed the strange events, exclusively first reported by TheCanaryNews, when they activated security protocols due to a suspicious object last Tuesday. It seems an individual had thrown an item next to the main Maspalomas Police Station, which was analysed by the Tedax (bomb squad) and Canine units. A controlled detonation confirmed that it was in fact a false alarm.





The incident occurred around 10:00 in the morning on a service road on Avenida de Moya, running along one side of the Comiseria del Policia Nacional station down toward Bella Vista. This street had to be closed, until the arrival of explosives specialists after a pedestrian had reported seeing a person throw a suspicious package from their vehicle.

The specialists, together with trained dogs, assessed the object and proceeded, with the help of a robot, to explode it in a controlled detonation. Later it was confirmed as a false alarm, as the package did not contain any explosives, according to the sources consulted by Spanish language daily La Provincia.

Witnesses describe more than 20 police agents in a heightened state of alert, who maintained a perimeter while the 3 hour operation was carried out, resulting in 2 small explosions and some scorch marks on a wall.




Exclusive images seconds before and after little explosions at Policia Nacional de Maspalomas

 




