Another witness changes their story in the electoral fraud trial of La Alcaldesa de Mogán and her alleged co-conspirators

Three witnesses appeared this Friday at the Ciudad de Justicia, in the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where the case is being heard. During the afternoon they gave testimony, within the framework of the open judicial investigation to clarify an alleged plot for the purchase of votes in Mogán by the CIUCA party, who today control the local municipal council. In this case 11 are under investigation, 10 individuals and the political organisation itself. Among those charged are the current mayor of the municipality and leader of CIUCA, O Bueno, serving councillors Mencey Navarro, also from CIUCA, and Tania Alonso (Coalición Canarias – CC), as well as the prominent local businessman Luis Oller, from Aguas de Arguineguín SA.

Four witnesses had been summoned, but one did not attend, because, according to the information provided, he had not even been notified of the summons. Sources present report that another of the witnesses to testify before Magistrate Francisco Javier Ramírez de Verger decided to disregard their initial version of events, reported to the police, as she said “she felt pressured.” This witness explained that she was in an irregular situation, as a south american migrant, and so she could not even vote, but that her husband and son could. Among the reasons to which she alluded to justify why she said she had felt pressured, she said that her original statement had been taken, while her two family members had been isolated in two rooms, and that she did not know what would happen to them.

The third witness on Friday told the court that he was not aware if any of the money he contributed to the CIUCA campaign had been used to buy votes.

Some of lawyers in the case have already complained that original statements to the Guardia Civil, from two of the witnesses this Friday, should not be included in the case, as they were taken in the presence of a single agent and that on the day, techniques were used that could have pressured them, despite their only being witnesses, including removing all their belongings and separating them from those they were with.