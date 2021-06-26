Airline News : Gran Canaria expands connectivity with Denmark

Vueling Airlines, S.A., a Spanish low-cost airline, announced two new routes to Gran Canaria this week, one linking the Danish capital, Copenhagen and the other with the city of Billund.

The new connection with the Danish capital begins on August 7, with a weekly frequency, on Saturdays, and from October, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As of September 19, the route between the Island and Billund will be on a weekly basis, every Sunday.

Vueling airline’s boost to international traffic in Spain also includes a route from Copenhagen to Tenerife, starting in August.