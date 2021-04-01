Four women detained for working as a gang to steal alcohol worth €1200 from supermarkets on Gran Canaria

On March 10, the National Police received a complaint (denuncia) from a supermarket chain manager, due to numerous thefts having been committed in various shops. According to the complainant, several women had stolen alcoholic beverages amounting to €1,200 euros between February 19 and 23.

The police investigation allowed the identification of four women, all of them with numerous police records for similar events, who acted in an organised and coordinated manner to carry out surveillance tasks, disable the alarm systems and hide the bottles inside bags, leaving the establishments without paying for what they had taken.

Police managed to determine that three of the investigated women had already been arrested recently for committing up to 28 thefts and a robbery with violence in food establishments on the island between November 28 and December 29 of last year.

The police investigation culminated in the locating and arrest of all of four as alleged perpetrators of theft and illicit association.

Once the corresponding police report was issued, the four women detained were placed at the disposal of the competent Judicial Authority, who imposed a restraining order preventing all of them from being allowed in the supermarkets belonging to this chain.

The police investigation was carried out by agents of the Las Palmas Provincial Judicial Police Brigade.