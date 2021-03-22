Balcony fall on Gran Canaria, 58-year old man in Patalavaca taken to hospital with head injuries

Sometime after 6:20 p.m., the Canary Islands 1-1-2 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) received an alert reporting that an individual had suffered a balcony fall, from several meters high, and request healthcare.

The SUC staff assessed and assisted the victim, who had accidentally fallen from the balcony. After being stabilised, he was transferred in serious condition by ambulance to the hospital.

Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel also attended alongside the medical personnel to the transfer man to the ambulance. Local Police secured the area and prepared their reports from the scene.